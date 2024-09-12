Why is AMH considered the most important fertility hormone test?

If you’ve been dreaming of starting a family and are actively planning to start trying – or perhaps you’ve already been trying without any success – understanding more about your reproductive potential can provide helpful insight and aid you in making informed decisions about your fertility. Why is the AMH test considered to be such an important part of gauging a woman’s fertility? Is it really an essential fertility test? Let’s explore as we get answers to your burning questions.

AMH fertility test: What is it?

Before we talk about what is an AMH fertility test, let us first explore the role of a fertility test.

A fertility test can help couples to understand their reproductive capabilities in depth and make informed decisions about their pregnancy journey. For a couple who is actively trying to get pregnant but hasn’t yet conceived, a fertility test can be beneficial. These tests often help to reveal any underlying health issues which may be acting as a barrier to pregnancy.

Physiological conditions such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, blocked fallopian tubes or thyroid disorders are surprisingly common in women and can make the conception journey significantly more challenging, and in some cases, impossible naturally. Thankfully, fertility tests such as transvaginal ultrasound scans, saline hysterography, and the AMH test can all be extremely helpful in aiding early detection of these and other such fertility issues.

The AMH egg counting test is arguably one of the most well-known – and important – fertility tests. The Anti-Müllerian Hormone test, also referred to as the AMH test, aids in determining the number of eggs available in a female’s ovarian reserve – whether it is in-line with the average for a woman’s age, or lower than expected.

To put things in perspective, a female is born with a finite number of eggs in her ovarian reserve (widely considered to be around 1-2 million eggs). These eggs, however, deplete as women get older, with environmental and lifestyle factors contributing to faster decline. During conception, the number of eggs in the ovarian reserve can vastly influence an individual’s chances of getting pregnant, which is why the AMH test is given such reverence.

The AMH egg counting test works on the simple principle of measuring the AMH hormone levels in the body. This hormone is produced by the follicles (cysts containing the eggs) which indicate their presence. The higher the levels of these in your blood, the larger the ovarian reserve. For a 30 year old, an AMH level of 2.5 ng/mL would be considered normal. For those wondering if the menstrual cycle stage can influence this reading? No. The AMH test can be carried out at any point in the menstrual cycle.

Vitamin D and the ovarian reserve

There has been some research that supports the idea that adequate levels of vitamin D in the body can contribute to higher levels of AMH in the body. However, we do not suggest supplementing without consulting your doctor. Instead, you can speak with this fertility clinic in London.

What affects the ovarian reserve?

Although age is the main contributing influence on the ovarian reserve, there are many lifestyle factors that can also have an impact. These include, but are certainly not limited to factors such as:

Constant weight fluctuations and changes in Body Mass Index (BMI)

Smoking

Sedentary lifestyle

Genetic disorders such as chromosome abnormalities

Thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism

Recreational drugs

Health conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis and pelvic infections (for example, pelvic inflammatory disease)

Autoimmune diseases such as Hashimoto’s, type 1 diabetes, and lupus

This is by no means a complete list, but all can contribute to low ovarian reserve, indicated by low AMH levels. But should this be a sole indicator of a woman’s fertility status?

Somewhat surprisingly, fertility experts agree that having a low ovarian reserve or low levels of AMH does not necessarily equate to being unable to conceive. And likewise, having a ‘normal’ AMH level doesn;t necessarily mean the individual will be able to conceive naturally. To support this, a recent randomised controlled trial in Human Reproduction journal on women’s interest, knowledge, and attitudes relating to anti-Mullerian hormone testing concluded that the AMH test alone can not predict the chances of pregnancy with multiple other factors influencing each specific case. For example, two women may have the same identical AMH levels, but if one of them has a blocked fallopian tube, the egg will not be able to pass through the fallopian tubes to a point where it can meet the sperm, making natural conception impossible. As such, it is important to take a comprehensive approach to fertility testing – if you seek advice from a fertility doctor, they will review your medical history and may also suggest an ultrasound to cover all angles.

It may be tempting to believe that factors like keeping an active lifestyle by exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet alone can help conception. Whilst they can certainly contribute to ensuring your body is in the best possible place to conceive, conception requires many different aspects to align.

Navigating fertility challenges

While learning about the role of the anti-mullerian hormone in the body can be really helpful, when considered alone, it cannot predict chances of conception. When considered alongside other tests and a full evaluation of medical history, it can be a valuable tool. If you are concerned about having a low ovarian reserve or if you have been trying to get pregnant and haven’t had any success, the most appropriate next step is to consult a fertility doctor who will be able to get a deep understanding of your health and fertility to ascertain if there are any underlying issues with your reproductive system. Thankfully, finding a fertility test for women in London is now easier than ever, with fertility clinics offering a wide range of options.

Assisted conception techniques such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) may need to be considered as possible treatment options depending on what the underlying cause of infertility is.