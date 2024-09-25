Why invest in bespoke toilet cubicles?

When it comes to fitting new toilet cubicles, off-the-shelf, one-size-fits-all solutions, just don’t work.

You need the flexibility to adapt the size and number of cubicles to maximise your specific space. To be able to choose a finish that complements the surrounding aesthetic. And, crucially, to be able to achieve all this within budget.

Think this could be asking too much?

The people at M&P Fittings don't think so. Which is why they offer an extensive range of bespoke toilet cubicles.

Get the right level of privacy

Making the switch to unisex toilets and need to enhance cubicle privacy? Looking for cubicles suitable for toddlers learning to take charge of their independence but still in need of a watchful eye?

Privacy requirements can vary greatly. With bespoke toilet cubicles, you have the flexibility to customise the level of seclusion offered with everything from floor-to-ceiling panels to low-level cubicle doors to allow for adult supervision.

Find the perfect fit

Awkward space? Trying to squeeze in as many cubicles as possible? Or keen to go large for a feeling of luxury and indulgence?

Bespoke cubicle panels allow you to maximise every inch of space with a design carefully curated for your specific location.

Achieve the look

Keen to keep up appearances with toilet cubicles that fit with corporate styling and the design of the business? Looking for insta-worthy cubicles to create a buzz? Or searching for a bright pop of colour to add cheer and encourage young users?

With bespoke toilet cubicles, the choice is yours. Whatever colour or finish you’re picturing – it’s possible – with a great range of options available on the market.

So don’t settle for a panel style or finish that will do or is almost right, get exactly the look you want with personalised choice.

Work within budget

Want a specific look but also keen to keep costs down? Not a problem.

Opting for bespoke toilet cubicles isn’t code for expensive. Many providers offer a range of cubicles – from cost-effective budget collections through to more premier collections – so you can achieve the look you want, without breaking the bank!

Cater for your users

For real success, the setting of toilets should impact the specifics of the design.

Will your cubicles mostly be used by children and teenagers? In that case, durable panels fitted with anti-vandal safety locks to allow easy access if required may be your priority.

Or perhaps your toilets are more likely to be used by people with mobility issues, making ambient or accessible toilets with increased floor space, wider door openings and key accessibility features, your main focus.

Whatever the setting, and whoever is likely to be frequenting your facilities, bespoke toilet cubicle design allows you to work around the demands of your space, users, and budget. And as a result, you’ll achieve a more user-friendly, accessible space.

Not just this though, carefully honed for the specifics of the environment, bespoke toilet cubicles are likely to last longer too, making them a cost-effective investment.

