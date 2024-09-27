Why HCL AI Data Advisor is Essential for Modern Enterprises

With the surge of AI and high-compute workloads, businesses face the challenge and opportunity of maintaining infrastructure standards. HCL AI data advisor, with its comprehensive support, uniquely caters to the full spectrum of workplace data analytics needs, providing a reassuring solution.

HCL AIDA leverages artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology to identify patterns and anomalies in key performance indicators. It compares historical data and metrics gathered by workload automation to point down analytics and perform early detection of workflow execution issues. The user is alerted with warning signals and reduces operational risk, empowering product administrators, lines of business administrators, and operators.

This blog will explore the benefits of the HCL AI data advisor and how it helps you co-create sustainable AI workload solutions for your business.

Introduction to Anomaly Detection

Anomaly detection is a critical process in identifying rare items, events, or observations that deviate significantly from the majority of the data. Also known as outlier detection or novelty detection, this process is essential in various domains, including cybersecurity, medicine, machine vision, statistics, neuroscience, law enforcement, and financial fraud. The primary goal of anomaly detection is to identify and prevent security breaches and data breaches, thereby protecting sensitive customer information and maintaining trust across all customer segments. By leveraging advanced detection techniques, businesses can ensure the integrity and security of their data systems, making anomaly detection a cornerstone of modern enterprise operations.

What Impact Does HCL AI Data Advisor Have on Operational Efficiency?

HCL AIDA identifies patterns and anomalies in KPI trends, such as the number of completed tasks in the current plan, task duration, and task end-time. Its microservice-based architecture provides rapid and streamlined insights, ensuring efficient, intelligent workload management. Its root cause analysis and risk assessment alert you on time on the workflow dashboard and ensuring SLA. The system can also send the same notification via email as per configuration, enabling you to make smarter, informed decisions and drive transformative outcomes.

Architecture of AIDA

HCL AI data advisor consists of AIDA Exporter, AIDA Engine, and Elasticsearch technology for its services. The architecture is designed to handle a large number of data points and ensure efficient workload management. It also uses Nginx, an HTTP and reverse proxy server, for its components.

AIDA Exporter

According to the OpenMetrics standard, it exports KPI metrics and alerts from HCL workload automation and stores them in the AIDA OpenSearch database.

AIDA Engine

It consists of the following parts:

Predictor: It calculates the expected values of each KPI, also considering special days.

It calculates the expected values of each KPI, also considering special days. Anomaly detection: It detects anomalies in KPI trends by comparing observed KPI data points with expected values

It detects anomalies in KPI trends by comparing observed KPI data points with expected values Alert generation : It generates alerts when trigger conditions are met.

: It generates alerts when trigger conditions are met. Email notification : It sends email notifications when alerts are generated.

: It sends email notifications when alerts are generated. Orchestrator: It orchestrates KPI prediction and anomaly detection.

It orchestrates KPI prediction and anomaly detection. UI : It works as an AIDA User Interface.

: It works as an AIDA User Interface. Internal event manager: It manages communication among AIDA services.

OpenSearch (an Elasticsearch technology)

Elasticsearch works to store and analyze data.

Working Of HCL AIDA

By predicting the time series of KPIs, the HCL AI data advisor can identify anomalies in the completed jobs of the current plan. To understand how it benefits businesses, let’s take an example:

Jason is an HCL Workload Automation operator for a large bank. His job is to quickly identify workload issues, understand their impacts, and alert the right people.

Now, imagine critical batch processing is running, and an alert shows up in the workload dashboard of HCL AIDA for the number of jobs completed in the loan and mortgage folder is less than expected. Jason opens the AIDA UI from the dashboard to analyze the anomaly report.

Jason can see a graph representing the number of jobs completed in the folder. He can also compare it to the expected range of values on the anomaly data analysis page. The anomaly is highlighted in the graph where a light-blue area represents the expected range of values, which is statistically defined based on historical data from HCL Workload Automation. Jason can also compare the anomalous trend with the trend on a similar day or add more days for comparison.