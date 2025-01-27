Why Donnie McMillan Jr. Is a Top 100 CEO in the U.S.

Few individuals manage to redefine their industries with the kind of vision, grit, and human touch that Donnie McMillan Jr. brings to the table. As the CEO of DaBella , a rapidly growing home improvement company with 52 locations nationwide. McMillan has earned a spot among the top 100 CEOs in the nation, according to Power100. What sets him apart isn’t just the size or revenue of the business he leads, but the ethos he’s cultivated — a people-first culture that prioritizes innovation, employee growth, and community impact.

A Journey Built on Resilience and Connection

McMillan’s rise was due to a combination of resilience and responding to life’s curveballs. Initially a salesperson, McMillan stumbled into the world of home improvement by chance. He began selling windows, quickly discovering the opportunity to address an underserved market with fresh ideas and a customer-focused approach​​.

After the company he worked for shuttered, McMillan found himself at a crossroads. Previous personnel under his leadership encouraged him to launch his own venture, and out of service for them, DaBella was born in 2011. Named after his twins, David and Isabella, the company’s identity as a family-centric operation was baked in from the start. This family-first mentality not only shaped DaBella’s customer service philosophy but also its internal culture​​.

Leadership Philosophy: ‘Lead. Care. Grow.’

McMillan’s leadership style is rooted in empathy and a servant-leadership mindset, and that approach creates opportunities for others to succeed. At DaBella, employees are encouraged to grow through knowledge-based training programs and leadership development initiatives. The company invests heavily in its people, offering weekly self-improvement courses and personalized growth paths. Remarkably, nearly all branch leaders and general managers began their careers in entry-level roles at DaBella​​.

This upward mobility is a testament to McMillan’s belief in leading by example. His philosophy is simple but profound: Every role in the company matters, and leadership means serving and uplifting others. New executives are encouraged to actively engage with personnel in various positions within the company to gain firsthand experience of what those teams do​.

Community Commitment and Innovation

While many leaders measure success by profit margins, McMillan has propelled DaBella to invest heavily in community initiatives. The company hosts DaBella Cares, which has raised nearly $500,000 in approximately 13 months that is being distributed to cancer charities in the United States. It also provides free home improvement projects for veterans and families in need through another DaBella Cares initiative: Operation Hero, in partnership with the GAF Community Contractor Program. McMillan’s aim is to eventually offer such projects in every community where DaBella operates — a logistical goal he embraces with his characteristic determination​​.

Beyond philanthropy, McMillan’s commitment to innovation has positioned DaBella as a leading company in home services. Under his guidance, the company has expanded its offerings to include energy-efficient windows, solar-integrated roofing, and sustainable siding solutions. These products cater to the growing demand for “green” homes, and they also align with McMillan’s vision of reducing environmental impact while improving the customer’s financial investment in their home.

DaBella’s use of exclusive products — offered through partnerships with trusted manufacturers like GAF — has further solidified its reputation as a leader in quality and reliability. These exclusive offerings have given the company an edge in a competitive market, providing customers with options unavailable elsewhere​​.

A Legacy of Empowerment

What makes Donnie McMillan Jr. truly stand out is his unwavering focus on people. Whether it’s his employees, customers, or the communities DaBella serves, McMillan’s leadership style balances humanity with business acumen. His emphasis on creating life-changing opportunities for employees, treating customers’ homes with care, and giving back to those in need encapsulates why he’s not just a CEO, but a leader people admire.

McMillan’s vision extends far beyond the immediate operations of his business. He is a vocal advocate for empowering underserved populations, often hiring individuals who may not have conventional credentials but possess the drive to succeed. His “anyone can succeed with determination” philosophy has allowed many employees to transform their lives, achieving financial stability and professional growth that may have seemed out of reach​.

As DaBella continues its expansion into new markets, recently opening its 52nd branch in Topeka, Kansas, McMillan remains steadfast in his commitment to treating every customer as though they were his personal family member.