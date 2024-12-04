Why do Celebrities Choose Thailand for Luxury Holidays?

Thailand’s fine hotels, lush lands, and hospitality are the factors that attract big names like Zayn Malik, the Kardashians, and Beyonce. The state has found that this place has the potential to cater to rich and famous people. Hence, they have presented various things for an ultra-luxury feel. This includes opulent hotels, overwater bungalows, bespoke relaxing treatments, setups for trips and hiking, and exclusive shopping chances.

Places Where Celebrities Go in Thailand

These are the places where celebrities go more often in Thailand:

Bangkok: Bangkok is known as the launching pad for Thailand’s luxury holidays as many people often land here just to go to other places. This region also offers a wide range of things that rich people love to enjoy. For example, you can go to Krung Thep Mahanakhon to savour delicious food at 5-star hotels that offer bespoke views as well as the top dishes.

Phuket: Phuket is the best holiday point to have a relaxing and dazzling holiday thrill. The city contains various high-end resorts such as Amanpuri and Six Senses Yao Noi. Further, it also has many beaches, world-class hotels, and private villas where A-list stars can enjoy a private vacation with a perfect escape from the paparazzi.

Koh Samui: Known as a haven of pristine beaches and lavish resorts, Koh Samui is a home for various celebrities. The popular points include The Six Senses Samui and Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary. Various Hollywood actors have appreciated Koh Samui for its blend of natural beauty and premium lodgings.

Chiang Mai: Chiang Mai attracts celebrities who are interested in wellness. This place offers a peerless cultural richness and a serene feel that makes it a perfect point for a tranquil holiday. This area also has many premium hotels, musing retreats, and thrills that have never been found anywhere.

The Upper Golf: This region is best known for floating markets, premium items, and exclusive golf resorts. Many rich people love to meet with the natives and try to learn their culture and this place provides the best experience. Further, areas such as Damnoen Saduak and Amphawa are known to offer a bespoke local thrill.

The Far North: If you are feeling like going hiking, the Far North is the best place to spot hiking trails. Also known as the Golden Triangle, this spot has been a no-brainer choice for nature lovers. The beauty of this region is that it allows you to get bold as much as you can with unique cultural deals.

Khao Yai National Park: This part attracts celebrities who want to explore the wildlife. Eco-lovers are often found in this place. The top wildlife options are monkeys, leopards, bears, and elephants.

The Best Hotels for Celebrities in Thailand

Thailand luxury holidays are incomplete without a premium and top-notch hotel. The following are the top hotels for a luxury holiday in Thailand:

Banyan Tree Krabi – SHA Extra Plus

This is a 5-star hotel located in Krabi and offers bespoke views of the nearby sea and jungle-green hills. The beauty of this hotel is that it features various resorts and all-pool suites. You can book an entire suite with luxury amenities to enjoy your vacation.

Rayavadee Resort

This hotel falls among the top 10 luxury hotels in Thailand and is known to cater to celebrities. The main thing about Rayavadee Resort is that it features a vast beachfront that offers both a relaxing break as well as different trips like swimming etc. The top celebrities who have stayed include Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Leonardo Dicaprio.

Iniala Beach Resort

A luxury hotel in Thailand, Iniala Beach Resort is located on Natai Beach and offers unique lodgings, including 3-bedroom to 1-bedroom villas. This resort is best known for its modern lifestyle as you will spot a well-designed interior with a star-worthy gateway. Kim Kardashian has stayed at this resort for its luxury holidays.

The Peninsula

The Peninsula is a stunning resort overlooking the Chao Phraya River and offers a thrill of stardom. The celebrities who have stayed here are Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez. With an outlook like a peninsula, this resort offers genuine Thai charm.

Activities Include in Luxury Thailand Holiday

Thailand offers a wide range of activities for travellers. Below is a list of excursions that can give you a bespoke journey:

Private Helicopter Sightseeing Tours

One of the most luxurious events that are included in Thailand’s luxury holidays is to explore the country from a bird’s eye view. Such outings are mostly included in your travel packages. However, you can also find these points in the country.

Island Hopping

Island hopping involves exploring the famous islands in Thailand. The top islands of the country are Phi Phi, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, and Koh Tao. For a luxurious experience, you can take a private jet and hop to the nearby islands. You can also book a ferry or take a cruise for island hopping. Most of the time, your package includes all these trips for island hopping.

Elephant Interaction

Another reason for the publicity of Thailand is its elephants. There are 3000+ huge animals in the country, both in the wild and in the house. The country’s National Park is one of the best places to go and interact with these elephants. At this place, you can play with these animals or ride them. Further, custom animal safaris are also available, allowing you to look at the elephants in their natural habitat.

Sky Dining

A high-end experience that is only meant for the rich and celebrities is sky dining. Places like Vertigo and Su Va Na allow you to dine at heights with a 360-degree view of the place. The rooftop experience involves private catering and butlering, with top dishes such as seafood, cocktails, and premium steaks. Before going for sky dining, you need to know their timing as these points are mostly open from 6 PM – 10 PM in the evening.

Underwater Dining

This experience takes you into the depths of the ocean for dining. To get the most out of your evening dining, we suggest you go to Su Va Na, where you can eat among 25,000 active sea creatures. This place was also named the world’s best underground restaurant in 2024. The reason for its publicity is a wide range of local and global cuisines. This hotel also offers bookings for groups and events.

Entertainment Options in Thailand

Thailand also provides many entertainment options to travellers. One of the top choices is going to casinos. Luxury lovers, especially from New Zealand and Australia, often go to this region and enjoy themselves with betting games. Poipet is one of the biggest casino places in the country and provides all kinds of games to luxury lovers.

The summary is that Thailand’s luxury holidays are one of the best ways for the rich and celebrities to have a relaxing holiday, full of glamour and adventure. The top places where these celebrities have gone include Phuket, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, etc. Similarly, the bespoke adventures of the country are island hopping, sky dinning, helicopter sightseeing tours, etc. Contact Virikson Holidays to avail yourself of personalized Thailand luxury packages.