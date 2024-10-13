Why Crypto Scam Awareness Should Be a Part of Every Investor’s Strategy

In 2023 alone, an astounding $4.6 billion was lost to scams that crypto wallets could have prevented. To avoid becoming part of this alarming statistic, you need to be aware of the risks involved and incorporate scam awareness into your overall investment approach​.

Cybersecurity company Coinspect latest research on wallet security involved testing wallet security for over 10 years. As a result, they came up with a standardized method to compare the security levels of different wallets and address their security posture against common attacks. This method is particularly helpful for investors, when evaluating risk management before investing.

Understanding Wallet Security: Your Key to Confident Investing

You can let the latest news about scams deter you from exploring all the exciting crypto opportunities, or you can see them as an invitation to proactively discover more about wallet security practices. At the end of the day, staying informed will always position yourself to take full advantage of the opportunities in the crypto market.

Turns out you’re not solely responsible for your assets’ safety–there’s a lot your wallet can (and should) do to keep you protected. When wallets implement robust security features, your risk of getting scammed is significantly reduced. By familiarizing yourself with these security features and understanding how they protect you, you can assess the risk in your investments more effectively.

Key security features to look for

Physical Access: Opt for wallets that utilize your device’s most advanced security features, such as biometric authentication (fingerprints or face ID) and strong password requirements. This checks that even if someone gains physical access to your device, they can’t easily access your crypto assets.

Threat Prevention: A secure wallet should automatically detect and flag known phishing sites and malicious addresses. This proactive approach helps you avoid potential scams before they can cause harm, acting as a first line of defense against sophisticated attacks.

Intent Verification: Before approving any transaction, your wallet should provide a clear, human-readable explanation of its effects. This feature allows you to catch mistakes or identify suspicious activity before it’s too late, giving you an extra layer of protection against unintended transfers or malicious transactions.

dApp Permission Control: Choose a wallet that offers detailed control over decentralized application (dApp) permissions. This allows you to manage which dApps have access to your wallet and revoke permissions when needed, providing granular control over your digital assets’ exposure.

Because crypto wallets are your gateway to the Web3 world, making sure you have a strong one is the key to success. A secure wallet will act as your first line of defense against many threats, allowing you to focus on growth rather than constantly worrying about potential attacks.

As you become more familiar with their security features, you’ll develop a deeper understanding of the crypto ecosystem. This knowledge will power your investment decisions, helping you identify promising projects that prioritize user security.

Adopt Security

By incorporating crypto scam awareness into your investment strategy you take full control of your participation in the exciting world of cryptocurrency, while proactively staying vigilant to potential losses caused by scams.

Coinspect is soon to launch a comprehensive wallet security ranking that provides a valuable resource for investors looking to make informed decisions about where to store their digital assets. By leveraging this research, you can stay informed and choose a wallet that meets your needs and provides robust protection against threats.

In the crypto space, knowledge is profit. Stay informed, choose your tools wisely, and watch your investments grow securely.