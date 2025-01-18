Why Crypto Investors Are Betting Big On Remittix To Make More Gains Than Shiba Inu In 2025

Meme coins have been more dominant among the fastest-moving cryptocurrency assets since early 2024. Top crypto coins like Shiba Inu have emerged as the most successful meme coins.

However, for the 2025 bull run, investors are looking for top altcoins with actual, game-changing utility. This is where Remittix comes in. This new altcoin is gaining significant attention and is posing a serious challenge to Shiba Inu as a more suitable crypto investment option for 2025. Rising as an innovative platform focused on cross-border payments, Remittix (RTX) is poised for significant growth in 2025, making it the best crypto to buy now for huge gains.

Shiba Inu Price Struggles As Shibarium TVL Sinks

One reason the Shiba Inu price has lagged behind the crypto market is Shibarium. The TVL of the Shibarium has plummeted from $6.27 million in December to $3.65 million on January 16, according to DeFi Llama.

All parts of its ecosystem have dropped in this period. Over the last week, Shiba Inus are down 2.5%. Ranked as the 15th biggest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $11.8 billion, it

More data shows that while Shibarium’s transactions have just crossed $800 million, the fees collected have dropped. This affects the quantity of BONE tokens burned to SHIB as well as the ongoing declining trend. As a result, many investors believe that Remittix is poised to offer more gains than SHIB, which informs that decision to switch their bags to the new crypto.

Remttix Set To Offer More Gains Than Other Top Altcoins

Emphasizing utility-driven businesses that can challenge established industries, Remittix (RTX) represents the future growth in top crypto coins. The main aim of Remittix is to address inefficiencies in the $180 trillion cross-border payment sector by integrating advanced blockchain technology with traditional banking models.

The carefully crafted $RTX token at the center of this platform is absolutely vital for staking, governance, and platform rewards. With a limited supply of 1.5 billion tokens, RTX is rapidly becoming a highly sought-after asset.

Users of the platform can send money straight to bank accounts all around the globe after converting over forty cryptocurrency assets into fiat money. This seamless process eliminates hidden fees, provides instant transfers, and often offers rates that are more affordable than those of traditional banking methods.

Furthermore, companies can benefit from the Remittix Pay API, which lets them accept cryptocurrency payments and helps with fiat settling. Remittix is building a basis for a more inclusive and flexible financial ecosystem by enabling retailers to effectively manage digital assets.

Remittix is the better alternative to conventional payment providers like Stripe and Wise as a link between crypto and fiat; crypto-exclusive platforms like Coinbase Wallet. Remittix guarantees accessibility and inclusivity for companies and people by supporting over 50 top altcoins and more than 30 fiat currencies, therefore simplifying world business with its wide selection of choices.

In addition, the platform’s open flat-fee approach offers savings and transparency over the high costs and inadequate exchange rates of conventional banks. This approach guarantees that the full amount sent reaches the recipient, making Remittix a game-changer in the payments industry, where shady practices are unfortunately all too common.

Currently priced at $0.0217 during its presale, the RTX token offers a compelling investment opportunity. Forecasts predict significant growth, with a 25x multiplier expected in the presale phase and over 500% gains after launch, as demand for innovative cross-border payment solutions continues to rise.

