Why Breaking Into Legal Tech Feels Impossible

Legal technology is a beast of an industry filled with lawsuits and drama. The industry demands precision, trust, and a deep understanding of attorney needs. Add to that a competitive landscape dominated by big players with established reputations, and it’s no wonder many startups fizzle out before they ever get traction. But there’s a way to stack the odds in your favour: partnerships with large organizations and legal tech companies.

Strategic partnerships give a legal technology startup the credibility, reach, and expertise it needs to scale. Whether you want to tap into a larger audience, strengthen your technology, or validate your product in a skeptical market (lawyers), the right partnerships can be your ticket to success.

Why Legal Tech Is Such a Pain to Break Into

Legal tech is built on trust, and users expect nothing less than accuracy and security. AI hallucinations terrify lawyers, who are risk-averse by nature—they have to be—and convincing them to adopt new technology is no small feat.

“Trust is the hardest thing to earn in this space,” says Alistair Vigier, CEO of Caseway. “Lawyers don’t just want to know that your product works; they want to know it won’t fail or make something up when it matters most. That’s why who you align with can be as important as what you build.”

This is where partnerships come into play. A well-executed partnership can boost your startup’s credibility and open doors that would otherwise take years to unlock. But a poor partnership can kill your startup.

How to Nail Partnerships in Legal Tech

Alright, so you’ve got this shiny new legal tech product, and you’re ready to take on the world—but here’s the thing: going solo in this industry is brutal. Law firms don’t like to mess around. If your product doesn’t scream reliability, trust, and ease of use, they’ll move on without a second thought.

Here’s the deal: it’s not just slapping your logo next to some big name and hoping for the best. Partnerships only work if both sides genuinely benefit and, more importantly, if the end user wins. So, how do you make this happen?

Find Partners Who Have What You Don’t

You don’t need to be the Swiss Army knife of legal tech. If your product crushes it in one specific area, lean into that and find someone who complements your strengths. Maybe your AI tool is fantastic at legal research but doesn’t handle document management—partner with someone who owns that space and integrates.

Hitch Your Wagon to Credibility

If you’re new to the game, no one will trust you just because you say, “Hey, my product is awesome!” You need validation. Partnering with a company that lawyers already know and trust can give you instant street cred. Think about it: when a big name co-signs your product, they tell users, “This is legit.” It’s a shortcut to trust; in legal tech, trust is everything. There are many of these companies: Avvo, Internet Brands, Clio, Affinipay, etc…

It’s Not Just About Selling More

Partnerships only about boosting sales are boring. The magic happens when partnerships improve your product, reduce churn, and fill a product or feature void. For example, teaming up with a university or research group can help you solve tough tech challenges or create features that set you apart from competitors. It’s not sexy, but it’s how you build staying power in a competitive market.

What We Can Learn From Legal Tech That Works

Clio is one of the most cited examples of a legal tech partnership. As a leader in practice management software, Clio’s integrations with niche tools have allowed it to maintain its dominance while giving startups a platform to showcase their innovations. These integrations give startups a chance to piggyback on Clio’s credibility and user base. They also have around 250,000 lawyers using their products, which is a massive opportunity for your startup.

Take the collaboration that Caseway is working on with Clio. Both companies benefit by integrating Caseway’s legal research tools into Clio’s platform. Clio improves its offering for law firms, while Caseway gains access to a massive user base without building its audience from scratch. “It’s about creating value for the lawyers who use these tools daily, making the law easier,” says Alistair Vigier.

Partnerships with academic institutions can play a massive role in driving innovation. For instance, working with universities allows startups to access cutting-edge research and top-tier talent. These collaborations can lead to developing features that give a startup a competitive edge. They’re also a way to strengthen your intellectual property and create defensible technology. Caseway is currently working on legal tech AI with the University of BC.

How to Approach Partnerships Without Wasting Everyone’s Time

Partnerships can make or break your startup, especially in legal tech, where trust is everything. But most people need to approach partnerships correctly. They’re vague, overly ambitious, or looking for a quick win. That’s not how you build something sustainable. If you want to do it right, here’s the playbook:

Know Exactly What You Want

Don’t roll up to a potential partner with a half-baked idea; expect them to get on board. You need to develop a clear plan: how does this partnership help them, help you, and—most importantly—help your shared audience? Be specific. If you can’t articulate why it’s worth their time, don’t bother.

Start Small, Dream Big

You don’t have to land the perfect partnership on day one. Small collaborations or pilot programs are a great way to prove your value. Use those wins to build momentum. Show potential partners what you can do, and more significant opportunities will suddenly open up. Lay the groundwork.

Play the Long Game

Partnerships are about building genuine relationships that grow over time. That means you’ll need to put in the effort—refining your product to meet their needs or showing up consistently to support their goals. If you’re only in it for the short-term gains, you will burn bridges fast.

Why Partnerships Won’t Magically Solve Everything

While partnerships can be transformative, they’re not a cure-all. They require effort, resources, and, above all, a shared vision. Misaligned goals or poor execution can turn a promising partnership into a costly mistake.

But when they’re done right, partnerships can be the difference between surviving and thriving in legal tech. They can accelerate your growth, validate your product, and open doors you never thought possible.

Legal technology is tricky, but even the smallest startup can make waves with the right allies. Alistair Vigier says, “You don’t have to go it alone. The best startups don’t just build—they collaborate.”

