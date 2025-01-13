Why Are Kaspa And Ripple (XRP) Predicted To Fall In January? Remittix Likely To Grow 10x

As January unfolds, the cryptocurrency market braces for significant shifts, with Kaspa (KAS) and Ripple (XRP) catching analysts’ attention for their predicted downturns. While these tokens face challenges, Remittix (RTX) emerges as a beacon of opportunity, with experts forecasting a remarkable 10x growth. In this article, we’ll uncover the factors behind Kaspa’s and Ripple’s potential declines and explore why RTX is positioned for explosive success.

Kaspa (KAS) Hits a Pivotal Moment Amid Growing Bearish Trends

Kaspa (KAS) received a stunning boost in 2023 to end the year with more than 2500% increase in value. This continued right up to the first half of the year 2024 and reached the highest level in July by hitting the $0.207 mark.

Though the change began in the later half of the year, the direction of the formula is quite different from the previous quarter. KAS, was trying to go back up and hit it higher but didn’t even come close to the levels seen in December.

So here is the digital currency at the crossroads as the year 2025 unravels. A bearish head and shoulders pattern on the charts holds the possibilities of a definitive failure in the bullish cycle. Alternatively, if this bearish pattern entrenches itself, KAS might drop to $0.084 or lower and could fall as low as $0.04-$0.056.

XRP Faces Potential Decline to $1.96

Ripple’s XRP had quite a year in 2024; they faced many uncertainties arising from changing legislation and market conditions and constant improvements to technology. With XRP facing these uncertainties recent technical investigations hint at devaluation down to $1.96 mark.

However, It is important to note that in the long run XRP is still very strong. But it is the price action that will ultimately define the future of XRP. Will the $1.96 mark be a support level?

If this support level holds, the market confidence is expected to recover due to continual ecosystem enhancements and escalating institutional participation.

It may unlock the upward potential which could take XRP towards $3.92. On the other hand, a breakout below $1.96 can depict the continuation of the price drop zone, which is unwise to trade short-term traders.

Remittix (RTX) Is The 10x Growth Opportunity Investors Can’t Ignore

Remittix is a next-gen global payments solution which utilizes blockchain technology with fiat systems for fast, cheap cross border transactions. Currently, the platform supports over 40 cryptocurrencies including Cardano, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum and more than 30 fiat currencies, including USD and GBP, making instant crypto-to-fiat conversion where funds are directly transferred to the recipient’s bank account.

While the users of other well-known payment providers such as Stripe or Wise, and crypto-only wallets such as Coinbase Wallet pay not only for the services but also a portion of the total payment, Remittix provides an effective price model – fixed flat fees – to ensure the maximum transfer amount reaches the recipient. Credited for being compatible with over 50 crypto pairs and a lot of fiat currencies, it can be seen as very fitting for international business.

So far, the RTX token has been on presale, and you can purchase it for as low as $0.0199. While tokens are available in a limited number during the presale, this is one of the best shots anyone can get at investing in a project that is only going to grow bigger at a fast rate. Experts expect staking rate expansions, with up to 10x increase in presale and over 1,000% multiplier when it is live.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of a transformative project set to redefine the future of cross-border payments. Act now and invest in RTX today!

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here: