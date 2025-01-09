Why are Cardano Traders Dumping Memecoins Like PEPE for This $0.14 Utility Altcoin

2025 has only just started and we are already seeing traders making big strategic moves. Recently the popular frog-themed memecoin PEPE took a plunge as whales, including major Cardano (ADA) traders, are dumping their PEPE coins.

This indicates Cardano (ADA) traders are passing over speculative coins and opting for more utility-oriented ones. Interestingly a new token called DTX is attracting traders because of its insanely low price of $0.14. They are putting all their eggs in this coin, considering the strong utility and expecting it to take off.

PEPE Took a Tumble after Whale Dumped Numerous Tokens

PEPE has been famous as the meme coin phenomenon that delivered extraordinary returns to investors in the past. Last year in December, PEPE was relatively stable and even reached an all-time high (ATH) of $0.002129. Many traders expected it to surge past this price point. However 2025 doesn’t look as good as traders thought.

Recently big whales including Cardano (ADA) traders began selling off their PEPE holdings. This sell-off activity was caused when a whale with over a trillion PEPE holdings opted to sell approximately 427 billion tokens worth $8.45 million to Kraken. The selling pressure was so intense that PEPE fell close to its one-month low of 0.0000145, causing the current market cap to fall below $8 billion.

On top of that, Bitcoin’s sudden slide also adds fuel to the fire. After briefly touching $100k Bitcoin slipped below the critical $97k-$99k support range. This disrupted the crypto market as a whole.

Right now traders, especially Cardano (ADA) holders are looking for other alternatives to recuperate from the PEPE losses. A new token called DTX could make recovery possible for Cardano (ADA) traders. This novel token is getting huge traction in the market with its innovative approach to trading and utility-centric features.

DTX Exchange: Making Waves with Utility-Centric Approach

DTX Exchange is appearing as the next-generation platform that would completely change the whole trading scene. Why is that? Because DTX Exchange is striving to bring a seamless trading experience that blends the best of centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Traditional exchanges often come with limited asset options that do not give diversification. That’s where DTX Exchange shines by offering over 120,000 assets including ETFs, stocks, and cryptos. That way, traders don’t have to hop platforms to get your desired asset. This diversity is well-liked by Cardano (ADA) traders and they’re getting in on the action.

With the VulcanX blockchain, DTX Exchange works extremely fast and efficiently. This robust framework has given DTX Exchange the ability of processing 100,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS), which is a lot faster than most competitors.

To make things even better, DTX exchange offers features like 1,000x leverage, social and copy trading features, Phoenix Wallet and a lot more. This could make DTX an all-rounder platform!

DTX Exchange takes care of its community members and offers them ample opportunities to earn. DTX rewards its community with programs like the VIP Rebate Program. This allows users to share in the exchange’s fee revenues. On top of that, there is a staking protocol that gives lucrative returns based on the market conditions.

DTX Presale Booms as Cardano (ADA) Investors Jump in

DTX presale is currently breaking records as the current $0.14 price is getting everyone’s attention, including Cardano (ADA) investors. Amid the PEPE recent slide, this could be a one-of-a-kind chance for traders to secure significant profits. Experts are predicting massive gains and saying DTX could get a listing on Tier-1 exchanges because of its growth potential.

Conclusion

The prudent move by Cardano (ADA) traders to pivot from PEPE to utility-based projects is indicative of DTX’s potential. With its innovative trading features, diverse asset offerings, and robust VulcanX blockchain, DTX could be a big deal. The ongoing presale has already raised over $11.4 million and the DTX token price is likely to rise. So grab your tokens today.

