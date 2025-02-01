Why Are Analysts Calling This The Next Solana? DTX Gains Traction As Experts Hint It Could Surpass Litecoin in 30 Days

New projects are constantly challenging the established players. The star among these recently is DTX Exchange (DTX) – a next-generation hybrid exchange that has caught the eye of analysts and investors alike. DTX’s presale success has been rapid, with many experts calling it the next Solana (SOL). Moreover, some forecasts show that DTX can overtake Litecoin (LTC) in the market’s popularity in less than 30 days. Could it be the breakout star of crypto of 2025 and the next multi-billion token?

DTX Exchange: The Future of Hybrid Trading

DTX Exchange is setting a new benchmark in the trading market by combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges (CEX and DEX). This gives traders the liquidity and security of a CEX and the transparency and freedom of a DEX. DTX operates its own Layer 1 blockchain, VulcanX, which facilitates the trade of over 120,000 asset pairs.

The project has already raised more than $13.2 million in its presale, proving that the investors have strong confidence in the DTX Exchange. The influx of capital is preparing DTX for a large release, and experts are hailing it as one of the quickest-rising ICOs of the year. In the final presale stage, DTX tokens are currently offered at $0.16. With an announced launch price of $0.20, the DTX tokens are set to launch on major exchanges like Binance, CoinBase, Bybit, and Uniswap.

Solana Price Analysis And Prediction

Over recent years Solana (SOL) has been one of the top blockchain networks thanks to its fast transaction speeds, and low costs when compared to Ethereum. The latest news sees SOL dominating DEX markets, as CoinBase launches Solana futures to match institutional demand. Coupled with speculation around an SOL ETF, Solana’s price experienced a tremendous increase in January.

At present, the Solana price is trading near $234, increasing 25% on the monthly charts. Analysts are optimistic about the future Solana price, with some pointing out that SOL has formed a ‘local double bottom’ pattern. This could lead the SOL to test the $260 resistance level in the near future.

Litecoin (LTC): Can DTX Overtake This Established Crypto?

For years, Litecoin (LTC) has been dubbed as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold — it provides a faster and less expensive way to BTC. LTC is currently changing hands at $129.90 and it is prevalent among a solid community and being widely accepted among traders. Similar to the Solana price increase, Litecoin saw an uptick in trading volume and an increase in LTC price of 27% in January.

Additionally, Litecoin investors have benefitted from the rumored LTC ETF. Experts believe that an increase in ETFs in crypto could bolster DTX’s rapid rise in investor confidence. DTX Exchange may even surpass Litecoin trading activity and market demand after it gets listed if the momentum of this token is ongoing.

Conclusion: The Next Big Crypto Investment?

More and more people are looking at DTX Exchange as one of the most promising investments of 2025. With a hybrid exchange model, a Layer 1 blockchain, and already strong financial backing to mirror Solana’s price rise, DTX Exchange could overtake Litecoin’s market relevance. DTX is approaching its official launch in the upcoming month, with the final tokens selling out quickly.

