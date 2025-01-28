Who Has Lil Baby Collabed With: A Comprehensive List

Lil Baby, the Atlanta-based rapper, has become one of the most prominent names in the music industry in recent years. Known for his unique flow and catchy beats, Lil Baby has collaborated with several artists throughout his career, creating some of the most memorable tracks of the past few years.

One of Lil Baby’s most notable collaborations was with Drake on the hit song “Yes Indeed,” which peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The two artists have since worked together on several other tracks, including “Wants and Needs,” which was released in 2021. Lil Baby has also collaborated with other big names in the industry, such as DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Future.

Aside from his collaborations with other artists, Lil Baby has also released several successful solo albums, including “My Turn” and “Harder Than Ever,” both of which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. With his unique style and impressive talent, Lil Baby is sure to continue making waves in the music industry, collaborating with other artists and creating chart-topping hits.

Collaborations and Musical Partnerships

Lil Baby has become one of the most sought-after rappers in the game, collaborating with a wide range of artists across different genres. Here are some of his notable collaborations and musical partnerships.

Notable Collaborations

Lil Baby has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Drake, Lil Durk, and Future. His feature on Drake’s song “Yes Indeed” helped him gain widespread recognition, and he has since collaborated with Lil Durk on the album “Voice of the Heroes,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Albums and Chart Success

Lil Baby’s studio album “My Turn” was a huge success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and featuring collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip hop. He has also released several successful singles, including “The Bigger Picture,” which addresses police brutality and social justice issues.

Impact on Social Media and Culture

Lil Baby’s music has had a significant impact on social media and culture, with his songs and videos often going viral. He has a strong presence on Twitter and Instagram, where he frequently shares updates on his music and personal life. His music videos are also known for their cinematic style and attention to detail, showcasing his unique style and vision.

In summary, Lil Baby’s collaborations and musical partnerships have helped him become one of the most influential rappers in the game. With his unique style and powerful voice, he has made a significant impact on the hip hop and pop music scenes, and his influence is likely to continue to grow in the coming years.

Controversies and Legal Issues

Incidents Involving Firearms

Lil Baby has been involved in several controversies and legal issues related to firearms. In December 2020, an adult male shooting victim was found in critical condition outside the Fedex Forum arena in Memphis, where Lil Baby was scheduled to perform. The victim was later identified as an attendee of Lil Baby’s concert. The Memphis Police Department reported that the shooting occurred during an altercation in the arena’s parking lot and that Lil Baby was not involved in the incident. The arena was evacuated, and Lil Baby’s concert was canceled. Attendees were given a refund for their tickets.

In February 2021, Lil Baby was arrested in Paris for carrying drugs and weapons. He was released shortly after his arrest and denied any wrongdoing. Lil Baby’s representative stated that the rapper was carrying the weapons for his personal security and that he had a permit for them in the United States.

Public Safety and Concert Events

Lil Baby has also faced legal issues related to public safety during his concerts. In March 2019, Lil Baby’s concert at the University of Memphis was canceled due to concerns about public safety. The university cited “security concerns” as the reason for canceling the concert, which was scheduled to take place at the FedExForum arena.

In May 2019, Lil Baby’s concert in Birmingham, Alabama was cut short after an attendee was shot and wounded. Lil Baby was not involved in the incident, and the shooter was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In June 2021, Lil Baby’s concert in Beale Street, Memphis was interrupted when a screen set up for the performance collapsed, injuring several attendees. Lil Baby was not injured in the incident, and the concert was halted temporarily. Private security and the Memphis Grizzlies organization, which owns the arena, assisted in evacuating attendees and providing medical assistance to the wounded.

Overall, Lil Baby’s collaborations have been marred by controversies and legal issues related to firearms and public safety. While many of these incidents were not directly caused by Lil Baby, they have raised concerns about the rapper’s association with guns and his responsibility as a public figure.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. He has become one of the most prominent figures in the hip-hop industry, thanks to his unique style and lyrical prowess.

As of 2024, Lil Baby’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. He has earned his fortune through his successful music career, which includes multiple platinum-selling albums, hit singles, and collaborations with other artists.

In addition to his music career, Lil Baby has also ventured into business, investing in various ventures such as real estate, fashion, and technology. He has also partnered with several brands, including Puma and Mercedes-Benz.

Despite his success, Lil Baby remains humble and dedicated to his craft. He continues to work hard and push himself to new heights, proving that he is not just a one-hit wonder but a true talent in the music industry.