Which Penny Crypto Will Boom In 2025?

After Donald Trump’s nomination as president, the crypto market experienced its biggest trigger in a long time. Trump, a crypto pro, has energized the market and may indicate the beginning of an altcoin boom in 2025. Savvy traders are searching for the next big crypto that can place itself among the top 20 coins.

Market exploring these top three coins – Bonk, Cronos (CRO), and Cutoshi (CUTO). This article will discuss the potential of these coins. Read to find out which of these cryptos can have the potential to be the next big crypto to explode.

BONK At Critical Support, Dip Buying Opportunity?

Bonk (BONK), a meme coin on the Solana network, gained attention after driving a sharp surge in Solana’s price within 48 hours of its launch. However, BONK has dropped over 50% from its November high and is now trading at a crucial support level of $0.000025. Analysts believe a reversal from this point could trigger a breakout.

On the 1-hour chart, a breakout pattern appears to be forming after a potential corrective bottom at $0.00002265. If the breakout happens, the next key resistance lies at $0.000030, aligning with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. However, rejection at $0.000027 could lead to another test of the $0.000022 support. A breakdown below this level would confirm a bearish continuation toward $0.000020.

Cronos (CRO) Forms a Bullish Pattern After a Sharp Decline

Cronos is an open-source, decentralized blockchain built by Crypto.com, a company focused on payments, trading, and financial services. It aims to expand the Web3 user base by allowing developers to quickly transfer apps and crypto assets from other blockchains while keeping costs low; transaction speeds high, and finality fast.

Despite the broader bearish trend in the crypto market, Cronos has dropped over 35% since early December. On the daily chart, CRO is forming a falling wedge pattern, which often signals a potential bullish reversal. This mid-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $3.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of around $28 million, has been following a rising channel for a long time.

Cutoshi (CUTO): The Rising Meme Star of DeFi

The cryptocurrency market is constantly changing, and Cutoshi (CUTO) is making its mark as a new meme coin with a strong focus on innovation and decentralization. Cutoshi blends the fun of memes with the power of DeFi, aiming to make decentralized finance more accessible. Inspired by Bitcoin, it follows Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of privacy, security, and financial freedom. Its lucky cat mascot represents prosperity and good fortune for holders.

The Cutoshi ecosystem includes a multi-chain decentralized exchange that enables low-fee, peer-to-peer asset swaps. It also offers a community-driven farming mechanism, rewarding users with tokens for completing daily challenges and engaging with the platform.

The $CUTO token fuels every aspect of the Cutoshi network, from transactions to rewards and governance. With a built-in burning mechanism, it is designed for long-term sustainability. Currently priced at $0.031 in its fourth presale stage, $CUTO has surged approximately 100% from its launch price and is positioning itself as a strong contender for 100X growth.

CUTO Vs BONK Vs CRO: Who Will Be the Biggest Winner?

BONK and CRO are attempting a bullish momentum, while Cutoshi is out with its strong, utility-driven meme coins ecosystem. Cutoshi’s user-friendly platform has the potential to attract a wave of new users, especially those new to DeFi. This influx of traders can significantly boost the platform’s growth. Overall, Cutoshi is well-positioned to bring more people into the DeFi space.

For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

https://cutoshi.com/

Join and become a community member:

https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

https://t.me/cutoshicommunity