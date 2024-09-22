Which Green Tea Is Best For Weight Loss

When shifting to a healthy lifestyle, we make several positive changes, from switching our food habits to incorporating exercise and yoga into our routine. Your food habits have a direct relation with your weight loss journey, which is why you must always make a conscious choice. Today, numerous food items aid weight loss in people of all ages, and green tea is one of them.

Consuming quality food and doing exercise is of utmost importance when considering to lose weight. Especially if you have gone through weight loss surgery. After such surgeries is advised to do exercise regularly and also monitor your calorie intake

Green tea has become a popular weight loss alternative because of its various benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and bioactive compounds. Green tea works by increasing your metabolism and keeping you energised throughout the day. The compound present in it helps manage body weight and may aid weight loss. Furthermore, green tea also helps improve gut health and digestion.

The good news is that green tea is not restricted to only one type. When it comes to losing weight with this beverage, you can experiment with different types and choose the best one.

Moringa Green Tea

Moringa green tea is a herbal tea popular for its many benefits, such as increasing energy levels and improving heart health by lowering cholesterol. It also helps boost metabolism, thus burning unwanted fat from the body. Enriched with antioxidants and polyphenols, Moringa tea detoxifies your system and offers relief from digestive issues. All these properties aid in your weight loss journey.

Oolong Tea

Oolong tea is another effective remedy to help you throughout your weight loss journey. It falls between regular green tea and black tea. Oolong tea has partially oxidized leaves that help enhance metabolism and fat breakdown while offering a nuanced flavour profile. It is a perfect choice for someone who doesn’t want to compromise taste on their weight loss journey.

Moroccan Mint Green Tea

Moroccan mint green tea comprises copper, magnesium, and selenium. The combination helps boost your immune system. Additionally, this tea is infused with mint, which promotes weight loss. This beverage makes the perfect choice for those who like a minty and refreshing feeling in their daily beverages.

Honey Green Tea

Honey green tea is an excellent alternative for those who do not like their tea extremely sweet. The properties of green tea make it a perfect antioxidant, aiding weight loss for those who desperately look for it. Green tea is packed with essential nutrients. Honey, on the other hand, adds flavour to the beverage, making it one of the chosen alternatives for many people.

Matcha Green Tea

Matcha green tea is one of the best choices for weight loss. This tea comes in the form of powder that you should mix with water to lose weight. Many factors of Matcha make it a better substitute for other drinks when it comes to losing weight. It is highly rich in antioxidants. When you drink Matcha, you consume the entire leaf, which possesses numerous nutrients, such as amino acids, antioxidants, and more.

Sencha Green Tea

Although less popular than others, Sencha is one of the best green teas to lose weight. It is a nutritional powerhouse that ensures your weight loss journey becomes easy and effective. A cup of Sencha green tea daily does wonders for your metabolism, because of which you burn fat faster than ever. The leaves of this tea are higher in catechins, an important nutrient that aids weight loss.

Gyokuro Green Tea

Also known as emperor’s tea, Gyokuro makes another best choice for losing weight with green tea. The leaves of this tea undergo a long shading process, up to three weeks to produce the trademark sweet and savoury flavour. Thus, besides offering numerous health benefits, it also offers great taste. As per studies, this tea provides long-lasting energy and the composition of theanine reduces the negative effects of caffeine. They also highlight that this tea plays a role in reducing stress and has a calming effect on the body.

Which is the best Green Tea for Weight Loss?

Each of the above-listed tea types contributes to your weight loss process; however, the benefits of Matcha for losing weight are undisputed. Matcha green tea is a powerhouse of nutrients, and if taken regularly, you will notice a significant change in your body. It detoxifies your body internally and also improves your hair and skin health.

Matcha green tea is the best choice for people who want to lose weight. However, ensure pairing it with other healthy foods, drinks, and lifestyle choices.

Takeaway

Green tea for weight loss is a great idea. Available widely at online and offline grocery stores, making green tea is no hassle. You can consume it at any time of the day to lose weight. All the above-listed options are great for losing weight as they aid in burning more calories from your body. Make a preferred choice and brew your tea as you like it. All the best.

Read More From Techbullion