Which Altcoin Will Lead the 100x Race? Reddit Whales Choose Between XRP, SHIB, and DTX Exchange

The race for the next altcoin to deliver 100x returns is heating up, and Reddit whales have their eyes set on Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the rising star, DTX Exchange (DTX). Each of these coins brings something unique to the table, from Ripple’s cross-border payment solutions to Shiba Inu’s potential for a long-term price surge and DTX’s revolutionary hybrid platform. Let’s find out what else makes them must-watch projects for crypto enthusiasts in 2024.

Ripple’s Bold Moves: Is $13 the Next Stop?

As of the time of writing, Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $3.10, with a market capitalization of over $172 billion, making it the third largest cryptocurrency. Although it is currently around 18.9% behind its peak of $3.84 in January 2018, it has made significant progress from its record low of $0.002802 in 2014.

One of Ripple’s most recent projects is the debut of RLUSD, a stablecoin tied to the US dollar that aims to rival market titans like USD Coin and Tether. Ripple has expanded its presence in Europe by forming alliances with significant financial institutions. Furthermore, cross-border payments are now quicker and less expensive thanks to partnerships with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Santander in the United Kingdom.

CryptoBull is extremely bullish about XRP. According to him, it may soon hit $13 as part of a larger bull cycle that might carry it over $20.

Analyzing SHIB’s Bearish Breakout: What’s Next?

With a drop of almost 13% over the past month and 5% in the last week, the price of Shiba Inu is currently experiencing bearish momentum. It has been trading between $0.000025 and $0.000022 before continuing to decline.

The Shiba Inu price chart shows that the memecoin may be under negative pressure for a while because of its bearish breakout from its previous bullish trendline.

A long-term recovery is still achievable, though, as the yearly Shiba Inu price chart continues to show a trend of higher highs and higher lows. Analysts predict that Shiba Inu (SHIB) will likely return to its all-time high of $0.000088 within the year, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to own for investors who seek long-term gains.

Why Reddit Whales Are Betting Big on DTX Exchange

As the Reddit whales pick up Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), their third pick has shocked the market as it is a relatively new coin, DTX Exchange (DTX), that is taking an unusual approach to revolutionize the DeFi industry.

It is a soon-to-be-launched innovative hybrid platform. Its hybrid model maintains the security and privacy advantages of decentralization while combining the finest aspects of CEX and DEX to offer a convenient, one-stop user experience. All buy and sell orders are transparently recorded in the on-chain order book, guaranteeing that the trading process is open and verifiable by all parties.

The platform additionally aims to unify over 120,000 commodities and make them available to be traded from a single unified interface of DTX Exchange. It will save a lot of their time wasted in switching between multiple platforms to manage different classes of assets.

DTX Exchange (DTX) is currently in its presale phase and is making a strong buzz in the presale arena. The presale recently collected over $12.9 million in funding from investors all around the globe. Seven presale rounds have already been sold out completely.

Analysts are forecasting a major price rally for DTX, which can reap returns of over 100x. Currently, in the eighth stage, each DTX token is available for only $0.16. It is an amazing opportunity as it offers a cheap entry point to a project with the highest returns.

