Where Should I Invest My $1,000 To Make A 10X? Let’s Look At Uniswap (UNI) And Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Capturing a 10x multiplier in crypto is easier said than done when there are hundreds of projects to sift through. That said, analysts are outlining these projects as the best opportunities going into the new year.

Uniswap (UNI) could soon take the spotlight, as bullish catalysts are lining up with the upcoming release of the V4 upgrade. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid (HYPE), a newcomer, has captured the attention of investors with its innovative platform, and numbers speak for themselves as it rose to an $8 billion market cap in the span of a month.

Is Uniwsap’s First-Mover Advantage Still Relevant?

As the first-ever decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) changed crypto forever, unlocking a whole new dimension of opportunity and spearheading the rise of DeFi. Uniswap is still a dominant force within the DEX landscape, claiming a 12% share of all volume flowing through decentralized exchanges. However, the growing competition, especially from Solana-based DEXs is posing a significant threat to Uniswap’s supremacy.

The long-awaited UniswapV4 upgrade is expected to launch soon and could see the platform recapture investor attention and funnel significant revenue back into the ecosystem, as it will provide a series of intriguing new features. These include limit orders, custom oracles, fee management, and automated liquidity management. Although the Q3 2024 deadline was missed, experts believe that V4 will trigger a massive rally and propel Uniswap to new heights, possibly leading to a reclaim of the 2021 all-time high of $45. At the time of writing, Uniswap trades at $15.06 with little to no action in terms of intraday price movement and an 11.6% weekly increase.

Is A Hyperliquid Breakout Incoming?

Launched in late November, Hyperliquid quickly climbed the crypto ranks, soaring from an initial price of $3.20 to an all-time high of $35.02 in less than a month. However, as investors began taking profits and speculations of a possible hack began circulating, Hyperliquid saw a significant portion of its gains evaporate, entering a narrow trading channel around the $25 mark.

Currently, Hyperliquid sells for $24.82 after it rebounded from last week’s $22.19 bottom. On the daily and weekly timeframe, Hyperliquid is respectively down 1.7% and 12.1%, with its volume also seeing a steep 44% drop with $77 million worth of HYPE traded across exchanges in the last 24 hours. As Hyperliquid continues to consolidate, investors are still bullish, as analysts point out that HYPE has formed a triangle pattern on the chart and has recently confirmed a breakout. If Hyperliquid builds momentum, the next major target could be the $40 mark, and a triple-digit peak could be on the cards as the cycle progresses.

Remittix Challenges The Status Quo Of Cross-Border Payments

Remittix (RTX) is set to bring about a revolution to finance with its unique platform that merges blockchain technology with traditional payment frameworks. This project offers seamless cross-border crypto transfers through its novel PayFi protocol, allowing users to convert more than 40 different crypto into their preferred fiat currency and have the funds deposited in a bank anywhere in the world.

Remittix addresses the typical inefficiencies found in established payment platforms such as Wise and Stripe, providing a comprehensive solution that is both decentralized and secure. This means significantly lower waiting times, no unexpected fees, and greater financial inclusivity for people living in regions with subpar banking infrastructure.

At the center of the Remittix ecosystem is the $RTX token, which plays a crucial role in key features such as staking and governance. Users will have the opportunity to stake their $RTX and reap recurring rewards for up to 8% APY, while those who want a premium experience can opt for the platform’s VIP Program. This is an exclusive membership system subdivided into three tiers, with Tier-3 investors enjoying up to 18% APY. Moreover, VIP members will also have access to special privileges, such as greater voting rights, a platinum Debit Card, and a dedicated account manager.

Hundreds of investors are joining the $RTX presale and demand is through the roof. More than $1.7 million has been raised so far and tokens are on sale for just $0.0185. Over $1.6 million has been raised in funds so far as thousands of investors buy in daily. With an 800% surge expected by the end of the presale and a 5,000% rally post-launch, there has never been a better time to get involved.

