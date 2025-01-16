Many people want the best crypto to buy in January to make their money grow quickly. If you have $1,000 and you hope for 10x returns in January, then Celestia (TIA), Aave (AAVE), or Remittix (RTX) might be good choices. All three have big plans and active communities. But which one is right for you? Let’s check out these top crypto picks in January and see why Remittix might be your best option.

Celestia (TIA)

Celestia is a modular blockchain system. Its new “Ginger upgrade” just launched on Mainnet Beta. This upgrade helps Celestia (TIA) run faster by cutting block times from 12 seconds to only 6. It also allows Celestia to double its data throughput to about 1.33 MB/s. In the future, block sizes could go up to 8 MB/s if the community agrees. That means more speed and better performance for Celestia (TIA). However, the token has dropped over 18% in the past week. Some think this dip might be a chance to buy if Celestia improves further. Keep in mind that TIA is still growing and could bounce back if users like its fast and scalable network.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a leading DeFi lender that started in 2017 as ETHLend. Today, it has over $22 billion in user deposits. People use Aave (AAVE) to lend and borrow crypto across many blockchains, including Polygon and Base. The team added a Fee Switch, letting users earn more by engaging with Aave. In the last 24 hours, Aave (AAVE) jumped 8.27% in price to $29, and trading volume soared by 74%. The developers plan to expand Aave to six new chains, such as Aptos and Mantle. They recently deployed their lending protocol on the Aptos testnet, a non-EVM chain. If the team hits its 2025 goals, Aave (AAVE) might see a surge in value. For people who like DeFi tokens in January, Aave could be the best crypto to buy in January. Still, there is always a risk if the market changes.

Remittix (RTX)

Remittix is grabbing attention for its focus on real-world problems. It has raised close to $3 million in its presale, showing strong support from investors. Remittix (RTX) has a PayFi model that links traditional finance with crypto. It makes cross-border payments cheaper and easier. Users can convert over 40 cryptocurrencies into fiat and send funds to any bank account in about 24 hours.

This smooth experience sets Remittix apart from other projects. While Celestia (TIA) and Aave (AAVE) are big names, they both face ups and downs. Remittix (RTX), on the other hand, aims to solve everyday payment issues. This means it might stay stable even if the market is rough. Because it offers a clear use case, many experts call Remittix the best crypto to buy in January if you want a safer bet for big gains. If the market stays shaky, RTX might be your 10x option.

Conclusion

Choosing where to invest your $1,000 is never simple. Celestia (TIA), Aave (AAVE), and Remittix (RTX) each have unique selling points. Celestia is speeding up its network, hoping to lure more users with fast block times. Aave keeps leading the DeFi space by introducing new features and spreading to more chains. But Remittix stands out by tackling real-world problems, making it a top pick for many. If you’re seeking the best crypto to buy in January, Remittix (RTX) could be your best shot at 10x returns.

