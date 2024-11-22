When to Reach Out to a Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Following a personal injury, knowing your rights can be hard. Even if you think you have a good case against the part responsible for the accident that caused your injury, you may not know where to start assigning liability for the harm caused. As an injured victim, you must know when to contact one of the best Houston Personal Injury Lawyers. After sustaining an injury in an accident that wasn’t your fault, you must have a lawyer assess your options. The initial consultation is often free, so you won’t have anything to lose when you reach out to an attorney.

When to Seek Legal Advice After a Personal Injury

Although personal injury cases are not the same, the majority of them benefit from the involvement of an attorney. Do not think your injury is too minor or severe to seek a legal assessment. Also, regardless of how complex your situation is, you need an attorney to determine if you have a case. Below are signs you should hire a personal injury attorney:

Severe injury. If the injury you suffered requires hospitalization, medical treatment, or long-term care, speak with an attorney. Claims with a higher value can become harder to fight; however, a lawyer can evaluate the severity of your damages, collect evidence, and negotiate a fair settlement with the at-fault party of their insurer.

Liability. If the other party disputes liability, you need an attorney to fight for your case. An attorney has the resources to look into the accident and the circumstances surrounding your personal injury. Also, they can gather the necessary evidence and build a compelling case to prove the other party’s liability.

Insurance adjuster tactics. Insurers use a lot of tactics to reduce claim payouts. The insurance adjuster handling your claim may downplay the seriousness of your injury, get you to accept a lowball settlement offer from them, or deny your claim. To avoid these tactics, refer the adjuster to your lawyer.

Statute of limitations. In Texas, there is a time limit to when you can file a personal injury lawsuit. You can file this lawsuit within two years of the injury date.

While lawsuits aren’t necessary in all personal injury cases, they can be essential to fight for the maximum compensation you deserve. Speak with an attorney to make sure you meet the statute of limitations. Filing a lawsuit beyond this deadline can result in the denial of your claim.

How an Injury Attorney Can Help

A personal injury attorney applies their knowledge, resources, and experience when they take on your case. While they take care of the necessary paperwork, collect evidence, and file a claim, you can focus on recovering from your personal injury. Also, an injury attorney can determine the viability of your case, identify the liable party, calculate your damages, negotiate with insurance companies, collect evidence of your losses and liability, protect you against insurance tactics, and maximize your compensation.

Moreover, if negotiations between your attorney and the at-fault party or their insurer do not result in a fair settlement, your attorney can take your case to trial. In this case, the lawyer will collect more evidence to strengthen your case and present it persuasively before a judge or jury.

If you have suffered serious injuries because of the negligence of another party, contact a personal injury attorney as soon as possible. The best attorney in Houston will stand up for you and help you get the compensation you are entitled to. They will make sure no insurance company can take advantage of your situation by offering you a settlement that does not reflect the full extent of your damages.