What’s Next for Cancer Detection Technology

Nearly all of us know someone who has dealt with a cancer diagnosis. Many of us know someone who has died from cancer. All over the world, scientists and researchers are working hard to develop new tools for identifying, preventing, and treating cancer so that we can dream of a future where this terrifying disease is no longer relevant.

One of the most promising areas of research involves creating new methods for detecting cancer, preferably as early as possible. But what do these new technologies look like? And how might they change oncology for the better?

The Need for Cancer Detection Technology

Cancer detection technology is critically important for preventing and mitigating the effects of this omnipresent disease. Generally speaking, cancer is easiest to treat when it’s caught early, so it’s important to identify cancer as soon as possible. There are a few barriers to achieving this in our current world, such as individual reluctance to seek cancer screening, and more importantly, cancers that are difficult to detect.

Mesothelioma is a great example here. Mesothelioma is a specific type of lung cancer that develops almost exclusively as a response to prolonged or chronic exposure to a material known as asbestos. This disease typically develops over the course of a latency period, during which symptoms aren’t noticeable or are mild and easily confused with symptoms of other diseases. Even if you know you’ve been exposed to asbestos in the past, you may not proactively seek a screening, and even if you do, the cancer is difficult to detect early on.

If we can develop superior tools for detecting cancer earlier and more reliably, we might be able to save countless lives.

Potential Advancements in Cancer Detection Technology

These are just some of the technological innovations in the pipeline for cancer detection.

Broad screening tools. Researchers are working on tools capable of detecting cancer via blood samples, making the process smoother and more convenient for millions of people. These types of tests could also simplify and streamline the cancer screening process, allowing for testing for multiple types of cancer at once. For example, one novel type of test could potentially identify 18 different types of early-stage cancer simply by examining a patient’s blood sample.

AI analytics and pattern recognition. Artificial intelligence (AI) can process data far faster and more objectively than even our best human analysts. By utilizing the latest in AI technology and gathering as much data as possible on patients, we can leverage the power of predictive analytics and do a much better job evaluating cancer risks for individual patients.

DNA-based tools. Many types of cancer are primarily genetic. Certain people have a much higher likelihood of developing specific types of cancer, based on their DNA. Until recently, doctors have had to make loose evaluations of risk based on family history, but with modern DNA testing tools, we might be able to estimate cancer risks, and perhaps even screen for cancer more consistently.

Liquid and synthetic biopsies. Liquid and synthetic biopsies present less invasive, less expensive potential alternatives. Synthetic biopsies are particularly appealing, utilizing a technique that forces cancer cells to produce biomarkers that are easy to detect. Essentially, it’s a way of tricking cancer cells into revealing themselves when they might otherwise go undetected.

Key Challenges for Cancer Detection Technology Innovation

There are some important challenges obstructing the progress of cancer detection technologies, however:

The many types of cancer. It’s never going to be possible to develop a single tool or test that can detect every type of cancer. There are simply too many types of cancer that can manifest in different ways. Instead, researchers need to focus on individual cancer types and clusters of cancer types belonging to the same category.

Funding and resources. Every year, nonprofit organizations dedicated to cancer research generate millions of dollars in new funding. But developing new technologies and discovering medical breakthroughs are expensive affairs. There will always be a dearth of available funding and resources.

Trials and approvals. When researchers discover a new medical technology, they then need to thoroughly test that technology over the course of many trials, seeking approval from regulatory agencies. This can greatly slow the development process and kills some options dead in their tracks.

Testing costs and availability. New testing methods aren’t always feasible; it’s difficult to develop tests that are reliably cost-efficient, and it’s even harder to develop cost-efficient tests that are widely accessible.

The pitfalls of more cancer diagnoses. Detecting more types of cancer with greater accuracy certainly seems like a good thing, but there are also some consequences to consider. For example, could excessive cancer detection subject people to expensive and invasive treatments they don’t really need?

What You Can Do to Support Cancer Detection Technology Development

If you’re interested in supporting further development of cancer detection technology, there are several things you can do:

Get involved directly. One option is to get involved directly in the development of new cancer detection technologies. If you’re young and looking for a career path, or if you’re ready to change careers, this could be a great opportunity for you. Going to medical school to study oncology is a big commitment, but remember that you can also push for technological innovation on the development side of things; expertise in AI and data analytics could be a great way to contribute to this field.

Consider donating. If you aren’t in a position to do the work itself, you can fund the people who do. There are many worthy cancer research organizations out there, and even a modest donation can make an impact.

Support research and development however you can. If you don’t have the money to donate to a cancer-related charitable organization, you might be able to support research and development in other ways. For example, you may be able to participate in clinical trials or push for regulatory changes.

Read the news. Stay up to date with the latest developments to see where they’re emerging – and how you can encourage more.

Although cancer researchers still have their work cut out for them, there are many appealing lines of potential technological development that are well worth considering. In the coming years and decades, we may witness a revolution in how – and when – cancer can be detected.