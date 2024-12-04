Hematology blood disorders are diseases that affect the blood and hematopoietic system’s functions. It includes leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, etc. It’s a disease that causes physical and mental agony to the patients, and some may even be life-threatening.

Conventional therapies, while effective, have their own side effects/risks as well. For instance, chemotherapy can negatively impact the immunity of the patient, radiotherapy is destructive to tissues, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation has donor-related problems.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a cellular immunotherapy that brings new possibilities and therapies to patients with hematology blood disorders. It’s a more effective blood cancer solution with fewer side effects for patients.

This article will talk about CAR T-cell therapy for hematology blood disorders and an experienced expert team in this aspect. Read on to learn more!

About CAR T-cell Therapy

What is CAR T-cell therapy? It refers to altering the gene inside a patient’s T-cells so that they can specifically recognize and attack cancer cells. This method is highly individualized and targeted, thus significantly improving the blood cancer cure effect. [1]

1. How Does CAR T-cell Therapy Work?

CAR T-cell therapy includes four steps:

Collection: First, T cells were isolated and purified from patients’ blood through leukapheresis.

Gene Modification: The T cells are then sent to the laboratory and added CAR gene by genetic engineering techniques, thus obtaining the target CAR T-cells.

Multiplication: CAR T-cells were multiplied in appropriate containers to obtain enough cells.

Infusion: Last, these CAR T-cells are infused back into the patient’s body through a vein. They will continue to multiply in the patient’s body, recognizing and destroying the cancer cells.

2. Benefits of CAR T-cell Therapy

Targeted Cancer Destruction: CAR T-cells can recognize and accurately attack cancer cells, reducing damage to normal cells.

Rapid and Long-lasting Immunity: As CAR T-cell therapy utilizes patients’ own immune response, once activated, they rapidly proliferate and this cellular immune response can last for a long time.

Wide Applications and Potential: CAR T cell cancer treatment has shown significant efficacy in treating various blood cancer cures. Common types include leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

High Success Rate: CAR T hematology treatment is effective for many patients and can even cure certain types of blood diseases.

3. What are the Side Effects of CAR T-cell Therapy?

As with any other treatment, CAR T cell cancer treatment can also be accompanied by several side effects, one of which includes the cytokine release syndrome that may lead to fever, fatigue, muscle pain, and also headache, and tremors, which are neurotoxicity syndromes.

However, such side effects vary from person to person and are influenced by your general health prior to treatment, as well as the specific type and stage of your cancer. This is why patients will be under close observation, and the medical team will intervene as necessary, offering the patient appropriate treatment.

Application of CAR T-cell Therapy in Hematologic Diseases

CAR-T hematology therapy is currently being gradually applied in the clinical treatment of hematology blood disorders, such as:

1. Leukemia

CAR T-cell therapy helps to treat certain leukemias, particularly in acute B-lymphoblastic leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. CAR T cell leukemia treatment has shown significant efficacy and covers patients of all age groups.

2. Lymphoma

CAR T-cell therapy has also made great strides in the treatment of certain lymphomas, such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

3. Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma refers to the canceration of normal plasma cells into malignant tumors. CAR T cell cancer treatment shows potential for multiple myeloma.

4. Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that mainly affects the production of red blood cells. Currently, thalassemia is treated with blood transfusions, medications, bone marrow or stem cell transplants, and CAR T-cell therapy can complement other treatments to enhance their effectiveness.

5. Autoimmune Disease

Since CAR T-cells can specifically target pathological immune cells by targeting specific autoantigens through chimeric autoantibody receptors (CAAR), autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus will not just be symptomatically controlled but also in long-term remission. [2]

Best Hospital for CAR T-cell Therapy

Facing hematology blood disorders can be very frightening and anxious. If you are looking for experienced blood specialist doctors and the best hospital for CAR T-cell therapy, GoBroad Healthcare Group (GHG) can be your trustworthy choice.

They are the pioneer of the research-oriented hospital mode in China, which currently operates seven hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. They specialize in treating solid tumors, hematology blood disorders, and other specialized services, known as the “last hope” for difficult diseases.

GHG provides the most advanced CAR T-cell therapy. They offer:

Comprehensive CAR-T Therapy Targets: single targets such as CD19, CD20, CD22, CD7, CD5, BCMA, GPRC5D, CLL1, etc. and sequential dual targets such as CD19-22 and CD19-20.

Treatment of Various Hematology Disorders: including leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and autoimmune diseases.

Highly effective Treatment: GHG is committed to providing comprehensive and thorough treatment for patients with hematology blood disorders through the use of CAR-T in combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, as well as through a comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic system and multidisciplinary teamwork.

In addition, GHG handles pre-hospital, in-hospital, and post-hospital issues for international patients, making the process of diagnosis and hospitalization smoother and more convenient.

Questions? Let Us Help

Should your questions extend beyond the information provided in our FAQ section, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our office.

1. What should I get ready for my initial appointment?

First, you need to bring the medical records and radiologic images (including written radiology reports) that your local doctor has provided you with, a list of medications you are taking, and the dosage of each. You can also bring vials, containers, or other medications for the first appointment. If you have private insurance, the medical insurance information is also needed.

Then, contact their dedicated coordinator at the International Patient Services Center to make an appointment.

2. How can I book an appointment?

You can book an appointment for online or offline consultation through the following contact methods:

3. What’s the cost of CAR T-cell treatment?

The cost of curing cancer CAR-T cells varies depending on the specific type and stage of the hematology blood disorders. However, GHG provides more favorable prices over other hospitals, and you can contact their coordinators for specific information.

4. Does CAR T-cell therapy require long-term hospitalization?

During the treatment process, patients should be closely monitored, especially for two weeks after the CAR T-cells are infused back into the body. However, if there are no serious complications within this period, the patient can be discharged.

Conclusion

As a new cellular immunotherapy approach, CAR T-cell therapy has demonstrated considerable potential and advantages in the field of blood cancer cure.

GHG possesses a team of experienced blood specialist doctors with the best treatment system in place for prompt treatment for every patient. Have more questions? Contact them now or schedule an appointment for timely blood cancer solutions!

References

[1] CAR T Cells: Engineering Patients’ Immune Cells to Treat Their Cancers. Available at: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/research/car-t-cells (Accessed: 27 November 2024)

[2] CAR-engineered T-cell therapy is an emerging strategy for treating autoimmune diseases. Available at: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2024.1447147/full (Accessed: 27 November 2024)