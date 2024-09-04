What to expect when you see your Gynaecologist for the first time

We have all heard scary or awkward stories about visiting a Gynaecologist, haven’t we? So, you’re not alone here.

Many of these tales might not be accurate, and we’re here to clear things up. It’s normal to feel nervous or embarrassed about your first Gynaecologist visit, but there’s nothing to worry about. We’ll walk you through what to expect during your OBGYN exam so you can go in feeling confident.

Also, parents, this blog is a great resource to share with your daughter to help ease her into her first appointment.

What Is a Gynaecologist?

To be clear, let us first understand what a Gynaecologist or Obstetrician is.

A Gynaecologist is a medical professional who specialises in women’s reproductive health. They can detect and treat issues with the female reproductive organs, such as:

Breast

Fallopian Tubes

Ovaries

Uterus

Vagina

Vulva

Now, let’s take a look at the few conditions that Gynaecologists treat:

You might be sent to a Gynaecologist for reasons like:

Skin issues on the vulva or vagina

Repeated miscarriages

Pre-pregnancy advice

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Menopause and hormone treatments

Infertility investigations

Heavy, painful, or irregular periods

General gynaecology concerns

Birth control options

Abnormal cervical screening tests/colposcopy

Why do you need a Gynaecologist appointment?

There is no set guideline for when you should see a Gynaecologist/ Obstetrician for the first time; it depends on a variety of circumstances. Some women see a Gynaecologist when they have a symptom or problem that requires a specialist’s advice.

A general practitioner (GP) may refer a patient to a Gynaecologist if they consider the symptoms or condition to need expert treatment.

There are several reasons to arrange your first gynaecological session. Some women seek STD testing if they are sexually active, while others begin normal cervical cancer screening with a pap smear and may have particular concerns.

The appropriate age for your first session may vary. If you are sexually active, regardless of your age, you should see your doctor about vaginal health, safe sex, contraception, and other topics. However, cervical cancer screening with a pap smear normally begins at age 21, regardless of sexual activity.

Unless you have a medical problem, you may usually wait until then for your first gynaecological appointment. As long as your findings are normal, you should get a pap smear every three years from the ages of 21 to 29, and every five years from the ages of 30 to 65.

This test is one of the most essential preventative procedures in medicine since it detects precancerous cells in the cervix, enabling physicians to handle minor problems before they worsen.

What Should You Expect at Your First Gynaecologist Appointment?

During your initial appointment, your Gynaecologist/ Obstetrician will inquire about your medical history, any previous surgeries, allergies, family medical history, and any current medicines. They will also inquire about your occupation and interests to get to know you better.

The primary emphasis will be on the purpose of your visit. Depending on your concerns, a pelvic exam may be performed, as well as a cervical screening (pap smear).

If necessary, the Gynaecologist may do an abdominal or vaginal ultrasound. Additional testing, such as blood work or thorough scans, may be needed thereafter.

If you have never been sexually active, a gynaecological checkup is typically unnecessary.

What Happens During Your Gynaecologist Examination?

If your Gynaecologist has to do an internal exam, she will offer you a clean gown and leave the room while you change. After that, you will lie down on the test table with a sheet to protect yourself.

First, your Gynaecologist will carefully feel your breasts for any lumps or anomalies. This is also an opportunity for you to raise any concerns you may have.

Relax and allow your legs to fall to the sides during the pelvic exam. Relaxing your abdominal and vaginal muscles will make the exam more bearable. The Gynaecologist will carefully inspect you with a gel-coated glove. They may inquire whether you are in any pain or discomfort throughout the checkup.

What Examination to Expect During Your Visit

Here are the typical examinations you will have during your appointment:

Your doctor may also have assistance in the room. The assistant is there to make you comfortable, explain what is going on, and support the doctor.

Here’s what to anticipate from a gynaecological examination:

Vaginal Exam:

Your doctor will first examine the outside of your vagina and labia for lumps, bumps, or anything odd.

Speculum Pelvic Exam:

The doctor will next use a speculum, a plastic or metal probe, to gently open your vaginal canal and see your cervix. They will apply some lubricating jelly and explain each step as they proceed. The speculum may feel unpleasant, but it should not hurt. If it does, notify your doctor.

Pap Smear:

After placing the speculum, the doctor will conduct a Pap smear. Using a tiny brush, harvest cells from your cervix. You could feel nothing or just a minor pinch. Your doctor may also collect more painless swabs to screen for STDs.

Bi-manual Exam:

After removing the speculum, the doctor will do a bi-manual exam. This means they will enter a lubricated, gloved finger into your vagina and push on your belly with the other hand to examine your ovaries and uterus. This should not be painful, so say something if it is.

Breast Exam:

Finally, your doctor could offer to do a breast exam. If you consent, they will inspect your breasts while you are lying down, looking for lumps, skin changes, or nipple alterations.

Common Questions Asked by a Gynaecologist

Some popular questions to ask your Gynaecologist may include the following:

Is your menstruation cycle regular?

Are you experiencing strange bleeding or bleeding after sex?

Are you trying to become pregnant?

Do you feel any discomfort, and how would you characterise it?

Do you have an odd discharge?

Do you have pain, itching, or discomfort in your genitals?

When was your last pap smear?

Do you currently use birth control pills?

If you are over 40, have you had a mammogram or a bone density test?

Basic Gynaecological Questions Answered

What Should I Wear to My Gynecological Appointment?

Wear comfortable clothing that is simple to remove, since you may need to undress for the test. You will be provided a clean robe to wear for the test.

Should I shave or wax before my appointment?

There is no need to shave or wax before your visit. Doing so might result in wounds or discomfort, making it difficult for the doctor to examine you.

Can I use vaginal cream before my appointment?

Do not use vaginal creams, gels, or pessaries for 48 hours before your consultation. If you have any discharge or bleeding, do not be concerned; your doctor will treat you with dignity and privacy.

Should I keep my appointment if I am bleeding?

If you are bleeding, whether you should stay at your appointment depends on why you are there. If it is for a check-up or a cervical screening, postpone. If your visit is for bleeding or discomfort, go ahead; any essential examinations may be postponed as needed. If you are uncertain, please contact the office.

Can I bring someone with me?

Yes, you may bring a family member, spouse, or friend for support. If the doctor’s office employs a nurse, they may be present to assist during the exam. Your comfort is essential to us, and we will treat you with respect.

What To Expect After the Exam

You will be able to dress privately before the doctor discusses the results, any further testing, and follow-up plans. You will be advised about when to anticipate test results, and a report of the visit will be given to you and your referring doctor.

How to Prepare for Your First Appointment

Write down any questions you have before the appointment to ensure that all of your worries are addressed. Be open about any difficulties, even if they seem humiliating. It helps the doctor diagnose and treat you more effectively.

Questions to Ask Before Booking

What are the fees?

What do Medicare and your insurance cover?

Does the practice use experienced nurses?

Can you call the doctor after hours?

Will the doctor inform my referring doctor about my treatment?

Your Gynaecologist and team will respect your privacy and maintain confidentiality. You should feel at ease and appreciated throughout your visits.