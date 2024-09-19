What To Do With Unneeded Stuff Before Moving?

Moving to a new home is perhaps the best opportunity to get rid of old things. After all, over the years we accumulate a lot of junk or just things we don’t use. Old books, unnecessary clothes and dishes, appliances that have never been taken out of the box — what to do with all that? The Connecticut moving company is sure that there are only three options: sell, give away or throw away.First, figure out what you don’t need. Make a list of the things you absolutely need to take with you. The rest should be divided into three categories. Anything that will not be used should be thrown away. The rest should be given to someone (for example, friends or charity) or sold.

Sorting Things Before the Move

First, figure out what you don’t need. Make a list of the things you absolutely need to take with you. The rest should be divided into three categories. Anything that will not be used should be thrown away. The rest should be given to someone (for example, friends or charity) or sold.

Where can I donate items to charity?

There are many people in need of clothing and household items. You can donate items in good condition to

Local charities.

Children’s shelters.

Homes for the elderly.

This is a great way to combine decluttering your home with a good cause.

Be sure to check each organization’s donation policy to see what items they accept. Some charities even offer pick-up services, making the donation process even easier. Plus, your donations may be tax-deductible, so keep track of what you give away!

How do I give things to family and friends?

It’s simple: ask your loved ones if they need anything that you’re not taking with you. We are sure that someone could use your old, but still good, coffee maker. And someone has been eyeing your living room couch for a long time.

Sharing with family and friends is great. And it’s easy, too.

How and where to sell old stuff?

Again, there are many options. Sell online, use special platforms for online sales (like eBay), or special groups on social networks.Be sure to check each organization’s donation policy to see what items they accept. Some charities even offer pick-up services, making the donation process even easier. Plus, your donations may be tax-deductible, so keep track of what you give away!

You can also take your stuff to thrift stores or have a garage sale, but in today’s digital age, this can be too time-consuming.

How To Pack The Remaining Items?

Once you’ve gotten rid of all the stuff you don’t need, it’s time to pack for the move. If you are going to do it yourself, make sure you have some supplies:

Packing film;

Bubble wrap;

Masking and duct tape;

Cardboard boxes.

Each box should be well sealed and labeled according to the room it is going to and the contents inside. This will make it easier to sort things in the new location.

If you have neither the time nor the inclination to pack yourself, a moving company can help. Professional movers will take care of your belongings: they will pack them, transport them, and unpack them at your new location. So you don’t have to pack, buy packing materials, or worry about anything else.

Professional movers also know how to move fragile items, artwork, expensive and large furniture, and much more. So hiring these services is a great idea!