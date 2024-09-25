What Pugs Are Used In Turkey? | The Right Plug For Your Trip

According to statistics published by the Turkish government, about 50 million travelers will visit Turkey in 2023. Certainly, some of these travelers did not research Turkish plugs before traveling to Turkey, and after arriving in Turkey, they faced the problem of charging their electrical devices. If you don’t want to get into this problem, we suggest you read this article to the end.

Through the conversation we had with Sina Kazemi, the author of the traveling topic website, we found out what type of turkey plug it is. We will examine this issue further.

What plug does Turkey use?

We asked Sina Kazemi, who has lived in Türkiye for more than three months, what kind of plugs are in Turkey, and he answered that:

Plugs and sockets in Turkey are Type F and Type C, also called Schuko plugs. This plug type is standard in most European countries and makes adaptation relatively easy for European travelers other than the British.

You can visit the Turkey adapter type page to read all of Sina’s experiences.

If your country’s plug type is different from Türkiye, read this section



If you want to travel to Türkiye from countries such as the United Kingdom, you should know that you need a converter to charge your electronic devices. You can get this converter from your country or buy a converter based on your needs after arriving at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. We suggest you buy the F-type converter from your home country because the price of electronics in Istanbul airport is more expensive than in other places.

Voltage and frequency in Türkiye

The voltage and frequency in Türkiye are the same as in some European countries such as the United Kingdom and Ukraine. The voltage in this country is 330 volts, and its frequency is 50 Hz. Before traveling to Turkey, it is better to find out about the specifications of your electrical devices to make sure that they are compatible with Turkey’s voltage and frequency. Otherwise, your device may be damaged after connecting your device to the plug in Turkey.

Read at the end

Traveling to Turkey can be very exciting, but if you don’t follow the tips mentioned above, your trip will be ruined, and you won’t get any pleasure from traveling to Turkish cities. Be sure to get a converter before traveling to this country so that you can easily charge your electronic devices.