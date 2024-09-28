What Not to Pack in a Storage Unit

Many people think that storage units are a place to store anything and everything, but that’s not actually true. Not everything can be or was meant to be stored in a storage unit. Knowing what is not allowed, or shouldn’t be packed, will help when sorting through your items. Here are a few things that shouldn’t be packed into a storage unit to keep in mind when storing your items.

Living Things

It goes without saying, self storage units are not for living things. You definitely shouldn’t leave your pets (or people) in a storage unit. Living things need fresh air, sunshine, and proper food to survive. The conditions of a storage unit are not safe nor healthy for living things.

Perishables

Storing items like food, pet food, or even scented candles is a bad idea. While canned-food may seem like a better option to store, the smell can attract insects and rodents. To keep your storage unit from becoming infested with pests and from rotting odors, avoid storing perishable items in your storage unit.

Illegal Items

Storing illegal items is a good way to get in legal trouble. Items such as illegal drugs, stolen items, or unlicensed weapons, are not allowed to be stored in a storage unit. It’s not just breaking the rules of a storage facility, it’s breaking the law.

Fragile Items

Storing highly fragile items can be a good idea in theory, but it should be carefully thought out. Things can fall and break, or even break in the process of moving to the storage unit. Careful packaging and care is needed if packing fragile items, or just avoided all together.

Hazardous Materials

Storing items such as leftover paint thinner, fireworks, batteries, propane tanks, and other hazardous items can be a risk to not just your storage unit, but to the whole storage facility.

Keeping these things in mind when storing items will go a long way in both following the rules of a storage facility and keeping your storage unit and items inside safe from harm.

Need Safe Storage? Contact Mini Mall Storage for Expert Advice!

Storage units aren’t meant for everything. Not storing anything from perishable items to hazardous materials can help keep your storage clean and safe, as well as following the storage facility’s rules. Keeping these guidelines in mind when organizing your storage will ensure your stuff is safe from pests or, worse, eviction from use of the storage unit.

If you are looking for safe, reliable storage units in Daleville for your belongings, Mini Mall Storage is a great option. They will help provide you with a clean, secure storage space for your belongings. Whether you are cleaning out your house, or need long-term storage, Mini Mall Storage offers storage solutions tailored to your needs.

Avoid storing flammable items, perishable goods, illegal substances, or anything alive in storage units. Adhering to these guidelines protects your belongings, prevents potential hazards, and ensures you comply with storage facility rules for a safe environment.