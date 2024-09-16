What is the Scope of Online MCA Course?

An online MCA is a 2-year postgraduate course that provides in-depth knowledge of computer applications and software development. The course includes a total of 4 semesters with subjects like Mathematical structure, Data Structure, C, Java, Numerical Analysis, Cloud Computing, etc.

Difference Between an Online MCA Course and a Distance MCA Course

An online MCA course is a 2-year program that provides live and interactive online classes. Whereas, a distance MCA course does not provide any live or off-campus classes. An online MCA course has a proper Learning Management System with e-library, virtual labs, and study materials. While in a distance MCA course, students are provided with notes at their home and they have to study and prepare for the exam on their own. In an online MCA Course, students appear for online exams, while in a distance MCA course, students have to appear for offline exams which makes it very hectic for the students who are working professionals.

Job Opportunities after doing an Online MCA

An online MCA course offers various job roles in the IT industry and opens a wide range of career opportunities. Some of the trendiest career opportunities after an online MCA course are given below:

Software Engineer- A Software Engineer is a professional who puts in engineering principles and programming languages to make software applications in computer systems for the users. The average salary of a software engineer ranges from ₹9 Lakhs to ₹11 Lakhs per annum and goes up to ₹16 Lakhs per annum. Some of the skills like technical and design skills are most important and helpful to pursue a good career to become a software engineer.

Cybersecurity Specialist- Cybersecurity is a professional who works to develop and protect their organization’s integrity of data. A cybersecurity specialist can earn an average of ₹11,35,000 per annum which goes up to ₹27,00,000 per annum with experience. The basic skills needed to become a cybersecurity specialist include operation systems, problem-solving, cloud & network security, and attention to detail.

Data Scientist- A data scientist is a professional who makes use of an organization’s data to solve problems and help the organization make preferable decisions. Technical skills, soft skills, statistical analysis, and business sense are some of the important skills needed to become a data scientist. The annual average salary of a data scientist is between ₹12-16 Lakhs per year.

Web Designer and Developer- A web designer is a professional who designs the visual representations of a website. They use various creative aspects to build websites. A web designer and developer has various skills which include creative imagination, JaVaScript, User experience & interface, and HTML & CSS. The average annual salary of a Web designer and developer is ₹6 Lakhs per annum.

IT Architect- An IT Architect is a professional who is responsible for managing and designing IT products and solutions in an organization. The average salary of an IT Architect is ₹22,50,000 per annum.

Top Universities Providing Online MCA Courses

The top Universities providing online MCA Courses are discussed below in the blog:

Amity University Online- The university provides an interactive and immersive learning experience with a vast alumni network. The total fee for the course is ₹1,60,000 with EMI facilities provided by the university. The university has high-quality faculties that provide students best knowledge of computer applications and software.

Manipal University Online- This University is UGC-DEB entitled which is NAAC A++ accredited and provides a 2-year MCA course program with a fee structure of ₹39,500 per semester. The university provides attractive scholarship opportunities to the students and placement opportunities. The program curriculum is divided into 4 semesters with minor and major projects.

Chandigarh University Online- Chandigarh Online University is a UGC- entitled university with different accreditations and recognitions. The university provides modern learning dynamics. The top recruiters of the university are- Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Flipkart, and Practro. The total fee for the course is ₹

Jain University Online- This university is NAAC A++ accredited and provides EMI facilities to the students. The fee for the course is ₹1,50,000 INR which includes a semester fee of ₹37,500 INR. The university has international collaborations with CPA, CMA, IOA, and CIM. It has an industry-oriented curriculum with experimental learning and live interactive classes.

DY Patil Online University- DY Patil is a NAAC accredited and UGC-entitkled university. The NIRF ranked the university among the top 50 colleges in the country. It has more than 1 Lakh of Alumni network across the globe and 24*7 web support for digital library access.

Conclusion

An online MCA course has various career opportunities/scopes after completing the degree. Students can dive into job professionals like Cybersecurity professionals, IT Consultants, and many more. The students can also choose to start their IT venture or cmapanies. Therefore, choosing a career after completing your MCA depends on your choice and career interest.