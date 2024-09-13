What is the role of hotels in halal tourism?

Tourism companies must know Muslim travel preferences to suit their needs, particularly in the Halal tourism market. Advertising, lawmakers, and industry participants can all benefit from knowing what defines friendly behavior in Halal tourism.

It is critical for developing Halal tourist services, facilities, and adventures. Besides, it promotes the planning of customized advertisements to appeal to Muslim travelers.

Halal tourism is significant from both an economic and cultural perspective. Many people indicate the need to create Halal tourist services based on religious beliefs and notions. Different terms define Halal tourism and a framework for understanding the context.

The number of Muslim travelers globally is increasing because countries are moving closer to halal certification. Many non-Muslim countries are adopting halal methods to strengthen their economies. Countries such as Taiwan, Japan, Africa, France, and China are developing halal tourism options for Muslims.

They choose halal ways to offer Muslim travelers, so enhancing the tourism industry and GDP growth. Muslims prefer to travel to halal sites to prevent discomfort. Several countries have set up great hotels and resorts where halal visitors can stay and relax during their vacations. Thus, they can enjoy wonderful cuisine, beaches, and spa services.

What Does Muslim Friendly Hotels Mean?

Include Muslim friendly hotels to follow Islamic law. Muslim Friendly mean qualifies as friendly hotel rooms for Muslims. A hotel that meets the specific requirements of Muslim visitors is Muslim friendly. It means offering resources and amenities that follow Islamic beliefs and values. While each hotel may have different specific amenities, most share a few similarities. These are:

· Prayer rooms

Research indicates that formal prayer is an important form of worship as it represents the bond between man and Allah. Muslims can get strength, direction, and mental peace from their prayer. They should offer five prayers a day by Islamic law. These prayers are offered before dawn, in the afternoon, after sunset, after sunset, and at night. Muslims should offer these prayers. Mosques and prayer rooms are a couple of these types of places. Besides, the mosque is one of the most sacred places of prayer for Muslims. They must access these areas to carry out their religious activities.

· Halal food

Hotels are vital in the halal food sector, particularly to attract Muslim tourists. They fulfil the dietary requirements and religious rituals of Muslims. Halal hotels ensure that every available food is halal certified. It means they follow Islamic dietary guidelines. This includes avoiding serving pork meat and alcohol.

These hotels frequently have halal kitchens and food outlets. Thus, they make Muslim visitors feel at ease and secure about their dietary choices. Hotels that offer these amenities create a welcoming environment for Muslim guests. They play an important role in making Muslim travel enjoyable and open to everybody.

· Islamic entertainment

Hotels must offer Islamic entertainment to draw in Muslim customers. Many Muslim scholars claim that going to areas where men and women freely interact and where sexual freedom is Haram. Many hotels don’t have separate swimming pools for men and women. Muslim women may find it difficult to enjoy swimming because most swimsuits do not adhere to Islamic principles.

Therefore, hotels should offer choices that let people of both genders swim while yet respecting their beliefs. Muslims cannot go to the locations that provide alcohol or hold gambling activities. Hotels can guarantee a comfortable and welcoming stay for Muslims by making the surroundings more friendly.

· Islamic outfit guidelines

In Islam, men and women should dress modestly, simply, and with elegance. They cannot wear inappropriate dress under Shariah regulations. Therefore, Muslims take care when selecting travel places based on dress codes. They wish to guarantee that local customs reflect their values. This is crucial factor for Muslim travel.

Muslims should cover their bodies and hair to prevent being seen by unrelated men. Under the Shariah, Muslim women shall not reveal their hair or bodies. Muslims can travel more comfortably and enjoy their travels by adhering to these principles.

· Overall values in Islam

Muslim visitors are grateful to the hotel staff who control inappropriate or immoral guest behavior. They cannot engage in adultery or fornication by Shariah law. Muslims should avoid activities that encourage sexual permissiveness. Besides, staff members need to keep a close eye on how other visitors behave to protect the image of the hotel.

Furthermore, it is improper to use graphically suggestive imagery in marketing materials to draw in Muslim clients. Hotels may make their locations feel friendly and hospitable to Muslim visitors by upholding a respectful environment.

· Customer contentment

All businesses want to satisfy their clients because it can result in more sales and repeat business. The hotel services should meet the needs of customers to satisfy them. It is a review of the customer experiences with a good or service. Customer satisfaction declines when there is a difference between their expectation and reality. Excellent customer support is crucial for the image of the hotels.

Companies must offer quality services for customer satisfaction. Hotel service providers who cater to Halal customers can grow their market share. They will probably draw in more business if they satisfy the requirements and expectations of their visitors. these hotels can develop loyal customers by prioritizing service and quality.

Bottom Line

Halal hotels and customer happiness have a strong connection. Muslim visitors choose halal hotels because it allows them to practice their beliefs while exploring new places. Travelling can be difficult for Muslims, particularly in terms of getting halal food and locations to worship daily. Halal hotels should consider Muslims concerns so that they can enjoy their vacations. They should continue to improve their halal services to increase their market share and attract more visitors.