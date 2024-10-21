The security and defense of nations depend heavily on intelligence. It covers a range of methods and technologies for collecting, analyzing and interpreting data. This data informs the military’s decision making. Molfar provides open-source data collection and analysis services customized to meet the requirements of military and law enforcement agencies. In 2022, the company conducted more than 286 war crimes investigations, providing data that was used by the international media and helped bring criminals to justice.

A comprehensive understanding of military intelligence requires consideration of its key domains. There are three main categories of military intelligence: operational intelligence, strategic intelligence, and tactical intelligence. Each of these categories utilizes different approaches and techniques, including geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), war crimes analysis, and criminal identification.

Operational intelligence

Rapid intelligence is the process of collecting and analyzing data needed for specific military operations. Its main purpose is to provide information as quickly as possible to promptly support troop actions. Analyzing current events and producing real-time reports are important here. One of the recent examples is the analysis of a missile strike on a shopping mall, where Molfar analysts gathered evidence and verified events using open sources. As a result, the information has become established in infospace and can be actively used as evidence of war crimes.

An important component of operational intelligence is geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), allowing to analyze satellite imagery to identify concentrations of troops, military equipment and other objects. It can significantly speed up decision-making, such as adjusting artillery attacks or planning offensive operations. One of the leading methods in this area is military osint from Molfar. The service uses this type of intelligence to provide timely analytical support to combat units. For example, it was possible to adjust fire on Russian troops based on data from a war correspondent.

Strategic intelligence

This type of intelligence is aimed at long-term planning of military operations and identifying potential threats at the global level. It covers the analysis of the political, economic and military situation in the world. Strategic intelligence helps predict scenarios of conflict development. It also allows preparing adequate responses to potential challenges.

Molfar actively uses strategic intelligence methods, providing clients with detailed reports containing long-term predictions and analysis of possible military actions. This methodology is particularly important for identifying threats at an early stage, which allows planning measures to prevent war crimes or terrorist acts.

Tactical intelligence

Tactical intelligence is necessary to support troops on the front lines and provides information about the current situation on the battlefield. It is short-term data that allows commanders to make decisions directly during combat operations. The key objectives of tactical intelligence are to identify enemy positions, assess the combat capability of enemy forces, and identify vulnerabilities to attack. Thanks to access to various open sources, such as social media, battlefield video and satellite imagery, the company’s analysts can quickly provide up-to-date data on enemy position, strength and weaponry. One example is the work to determine the exact locations of troops based on photos or videos published in open sources.

Military intelligence from Molfar

Each type of intelligence, whether operational, strategic or tactical, requires in-depth analytics and rapid response to change. Molfar specializes in military intelligence, using state-of-the-art technology and proprietary development to process massive amounts of data. Unlike closed intelligence methods, the company’s strategy is based on information provided in public sources such as:

news portals;

social networks;

satellite imagery;

specialized databases.

Molfar provides its services not only to military structures, but also to law enforcement agencies such as the SBU, helping investigate war crimes, terrorist acts and violations of international law. The company uses advanced methods of data analysis and continuously improves its technology to remain a leader.