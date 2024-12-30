What Is Tendonitis and How Can You Avoid It?

Tendonitis is a common condition that affects individuals of all activity levels, from professional athletes to those who simply enjoy routine exercise as part of their lifestyle. It occurs when a tendon, the thick cord that connects muscle to bone, becomes inflamed or irritated. While it’s often associated with repetitive movements or overuse from sports or physical exertion, tendonitis can also result from sudden injuries or poor biomechanics. There are a number of ways you can treat tendonitis if you already suffer from the condition, such as osteopathy or an appointment at a sports injury clinic. Understanding what tendonitis is, its causes and how to prevent it can help you stay active and pain-free.

What Is Tendonitis?

Tendonitis, sometimes referred to as tendinitis, is the inflammation of a tendon. Tendons are responsible for exchanging the force generated by muscles to bones, facilitating movement. When these tendons become overworked or stressed, they can become inflamed, potentially leading to pain and discomfort.

Tendonitis most commonly occurs in the following sites:

Shoulders (rotator cuff tendonitis)

Elbows (tennis elbow or golfer’s elbow)

Wrists

Knees (jumper’s knee)

Ankles (Achilles tendonitis)

Symptoms of tendonitis frequently include pain, tenderness during movement, swelling or a burning sensation around the affected joints or stiffness that worsens after periods of inactivity.

What Causes Tendonitis?

Tendonitis is typically caused by repetitive motions or overuse of a tendon. This is why athletes, manual laborers and even office workers are at higher risk. Other factors that can contribute include:

Poor Technique: Incorrect form during exercise or sports can place undue stress on tendons.

Sudden Increases in Activity: Jumping into a new activity or intensifying your workout routine too quickly can lead to overuse.

Aging: Tendons lose flexibility with age, making them more prone to injury.

Underlying Conditions: Certain medical conditions, like rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes, can increase the risk of tendonitis.

How Can You Avoid Tendonitis?

Warm Up and Stretch Before Activity

A proper warm-up before exercise increases blood flow to muscles and tendons, reducing the risk of injury. Dynamic stretches that mimic the movements of your activity can help prepare your body for physical activity.

Practice Good Technique

Whether you’re lifting weights, running or playing racket sports, using the correct form is crucial. Poor technique can lead to uneven stress being placed on your tendons, increasing the risk of inflammation. If you’re unsure about your form, consider working with a coach or trainer.

Gradually Increase Intensity

Avoid sudden spikes in activity levels. Whether you’re starting a new exercise routine or increasing your training load, do so gradually to give your tendons time to adapt. Progressive loading will prepare your body far better than huge jumps in weight in a short period of time.

Strengthen Supporting Muscles

Weak muscles around a joint can place additional strain on tendons. Incorporate strength training exercises to build a strong foundation, especially in areas prone to tendonitis, like the shoulders, knees, and wrists.

Take Regular Breaks

Repetitive motions are a leading cause of tendonitis. If your job or sport involves repetitive activities, remember to take frequent breaks to rest and stretch. This can help reduce the strain on your tendons.

Use Proper Equipment

Supportive footwear, braces or ergonomic tools can help reduce stress on tendons. For example, runners should choose specialised running shoes designed for their foot type and gait.

Listen to Your Body

Pain is your body’s way of signaling that something is wrong. If you feel discomfort in a tendon, stop the activity and rest. Pushing through the pain can exacerbate the condition and lead to more serious injuries.

What to Do If You Develop Tendonitis

If you suspect tendonitis, early intervention is key. Rest the affected area and apply ice to reduce inflammation. Anti-inflammatory medications can also help alleviate pain. If symptoms persist, consult a healthcare professional. Treatments like physical therapy, treatment at a sports injury clinic, ultrasound therapy or corticosteroid injections may be recommended. In severe cases, surgery might be necessary, though this is rare.

Tendonitis can be painful and disruptive, but it’s often preventable with proper care and attention. By warming up, using good technique and listening to your body, you can reduce your risk of developing this condition. If you’re experiencing persistent pain or suspect tendonitis, don’t ignore it. Seeking professional advice early can prevent further damage and help you get back to the activities you love. Prevention and early action are the best tools for maintaining healthy, pain-free tendons.

