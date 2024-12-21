What is Mounjaro and How does it Work?

7. Inject: Pinch the skin at the injection site and insert the needle at a 90-degree angle. Slowly inject the medication.

5. Prepare Injection Site: The injection site can vary, but the region having more fats would be better such as the abdomen, upper arm, or thigh. Clean the area with an alcohol swab.

4. Wash Hands: Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. Better to disinfect them with an alcohol spray.

2. Read Instructions: Mounjaro doses are restricted to a specific dosage amount per week. Exceeding this amount will result in adverse circumstances. So, better to read the instructions properly to avoid any uncertainty in this regard.

1. Consult Your Doctor: Mounjaro is a prescribed-only medicine. Whether you are buying Mounjaro online or from a local pharmacy your healthcare provider’s prescription is obligatory.

Although Mounjaro injections are quite workable to reduce weight and blood sugar levels, one should prepare for possible side effects. The side effects of using Mounjaro medication are similar to those for treating Type 2 diabetes i.e. nausea, vomiting, and headache, yet under some severe circumstances these may include stomach or abdominal pain and low blood sugar level.

Mounjaro Dubai Pharmacy comes in disposable injections (valid for one-time use) or you can separately buy syringes for weekly use. Adding Mounjaro inside the body via your thigh or abdomen region causes insulin release from the lever that manages to control blood sugar level.

Side effects of using Mounjaro injections

Common side effects

A person using Mounjaro drugs might face some side effects. Most of the time these are common and vanish with time. However, prolonged interaction to these side effects and the severity of their nature might be worrisome. So, one must consult your doctor in this regard. The most common side effects of using Mounjaro injections are;

Diarrhea

Weight loss

Constipation

Appetite loss

Nausea

Vomiting

Mild side effects

Mild side effects can appear after usage of 3-4 weeks, yet after a few more weeks, the body becomes adapted to the changes. Hence, the side effects are removed gradually. Following are some of the mild side effects one can confront after using Mounjaro injections;

Mild allergic reactions

Rashes or mild pain on injection site.

Flatulence

Acid reflux

Abdominal swelling

Abdominal pain

Bletching

Indigestion

The above-mentioned side effects are temporary and can remove after few days. Prolong interaction with these side effect might be problematic and need professional’s consultancy.

Serious Side Effects

Mounjaro can cause serious side effects, especially to those who are allergic to any of the ingredients present in Mounjaro doses. Below, we have mentioned the possible serious side effects of using Mounjaro medicine;

If you feel any of the serious side effects mentioned below, immediately stop taking medicine and consult your medical health provider. This might be fatal for some old age people, so don’t take any risk in this regard. Let’s have a look at the serious side effects of using Mounjaro medicine;

Pancreatitis

Gallbladder problems

Digestion problems

Acute kidney injury

Risk of thyroid cancer

Severe allergic reactions

Mounjaro availability

Until 2024, Mounjaro is available in several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, and United Arab Emirates. Yet their availability can alter depending upon supply and transport issues.

Mounjaro was released in Dubai in October 2023 after the Therapeutic Goods Administration was approved. Mounjaro UAE Pharmacy comes to facilitate the adults suffering from Type 2 Diabetes and have increased weight upto 30 BMI (body mass index). However, due to its high demand in the market, pharmacies have faced a shortage of Mounjaro stock in UAE since early 2024.

When will Mounjaro be available in the UAE?

Mounjaro’s restock date in UAE isn’t officially confirmed yet. Currently, there is a shortage of Mounjaro in Dubai due to high demand, and it is not known when it will restock in the market. However, the manufacturer, Eli Lilly, is working on expanding its availability and ensuring there’s enough stock to meet demand. Better to keep in touch with your local pharmacies to know any updates about restocking Moujaro in Dubai, yet till that time Buy Mounjaro in UAE is the only solution, if you are in dire need of Mounjaro’s precious doses.

Mounjaro Dubai Weight Loss injections

Mounjaro’s results have been mind-blowing since its first release in Dubai in October 2023. This is the reason Mounjaro Dubai stock availability is no longer sufficient to fulfill the patient’s requirement. In clinical trials, patients using Mounjaro revealed a significant weight loss in their 72 weeks of usage, along with an appropriate control for diabetes.

Mounjaro injections were not primarily launched for weight loss purposes. Yet, its mechanism of action reduces the hunger pangs in the patient’s body, fills the stomach earlier than usual, and allows it to leave it later than the normal routine. This strategy creates a significant weight reduction.

UK and US governments both have accepted Mounjaro injections as a good weight loss medication. However, TGA has not considered Mounjaro Dubai prescription as a medication to control overweight problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there any alternative to Mounjaro?

As we discussed earlier, currently Mounjaro in UAE is facing a shortage of stock. Therefore one can shift to other alternatives such as Ozempic, a well-known medication for type 2 diabetes that also helps with weight loss. Other alternatives for weight-controlling purposes include Wegovy and Saxenda. However, we do not suggest you take any medication on your own, always consult your physician before switching to new medicine.

What are the things to know while using Mounjaro?

MOUNJARO comes in a single-use vial, taken once a week on the same day each week. You start with a 2.5 mg dose for the first 4 weeks. After that, the dose increases to 5 mg weekly. Your doctor might increase the dose by 2.5 mg every 4 weeks until you reach 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or the maximum of 15 mg weekly, if needed.