What is Exness? What is special about this Forex trading platform?

Exness is one of the most famous and reputable Forex trading platforms globally, attracting the attention of millions of investors, from newbies to seasoned experts. Established in 2008, Exness quickly affirmed its position in the international financial market thanks to professional services and advanced technology.

What is Exness?

Born in 2008 in St. Petersburg, Russia, Exness has quickly risen to become one of the world’s leading online exchanges. With headquarters located in the Czech Republic (a vibrant financial center), Exness is proud to provide a diverse and professional trading platform, meeting the needs of both new and experienced investors. From cryptocurrencies and Forex to stocks and commodities, Exness offers customers easy access to global financial markets.

Currently, Exness has grown strongly and become an international corporation with many subsidiaries, affirming its leading position in the industry including:

Exness (SC) Ltd

Exness B.V, Exness (VG) Ltd

Exness ZA (PTY) Ltd

Tadenex Limited

Achievements achieved

Ending 2022 with nearly 2 million registrations, Exness has demonstrated its ever-increasing appeal in the global financial market. In January 2023, the platform achieved an incredible milestone by recording a total trading volume of more than 2.822 trillion USD, while attracting more than 414,502 active users.

Exness’s service quality has been highly appreciated by the international investment community. This platform has consecutively won many prestigious awards, including:

Best Trade Executions

Best Order Management

Best Mini Broker.

Best Customer Support

Premium Loyalty Program Award

Most Innovative Broker

Most People-Centric Broker

Global Broker of the Year.

Operating license

Exness and its subsidiaries have affirmed their position as one of the reputable online trading platforms by possessing a series of operating licenses from many leading financial management agencies. This license is issued by organizations such as FSA Seychelles, CBCS, FSC BVI, FSC Mauritius, FSCA South Africa, FCA UK and CySEC. Owning multiple licenses from different countries not only proves Exness’s strict compliance with international financial regulations but also ensures high transparency and security for customers.

Independent audit

To ensure the accuracy and objectivity of financial reports, Exness has entrusted auditing tasks to the world’s leading independent auditing companies, including Deloitte. Cooperation with many different auditing units not only helps diversify data sources but also demonstrates Exness’s strict compliance with international accounting standards.

Exness security

Around April 2016, Exness faced DDoS attacks against the platform’s systems. Although these attacks caused certain disruptions in the trading process, Exness’s technical team quickly discovered and effectively handled the security vulnerabilities, restoring the operating system. Normally within 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that, throughout this process, customers’ personal information and assets are always absolutely protected. This event once again affirms Exness’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all transactions.

With a commitment to protecting customer information at the highest level, Exness is constantly looking for ways to improve the security system. Besides using powerful authentication tools such as Google Authenticator, SMS codes and emails, Exness also organizes regular “bug hunting” competitions, inviting security experts around the world to participate.

By inviting “white hat” hackers around the world to participate, Exness has created a strong security community, helping to quickly detect and patch vulnerabilities. Thereby, the platform not only provides better protection for customers but also builds a safe and reliable trading ecosystem.





Insurance policy

Becoming a member of the Financial Committee is an important step for Exness to affirm its commitment to protecting customer rights. With a compensation fund of up to €20,000 per customer and a transparent dispute resolution process, Exness customers can trade with complete peace of mind.

What is special about the Exness trading platform?

Exness is an online trading platform with many outstanding advantages, attracting a large number of investors. Here are some of the characteristics that make Exness special:

Trading products

Exness is not the broker with the largest number of trading assets on the market. When compared to other brokers, Exness is rated as average in terms of the number of available assets.

Foreign exchange (Forex)

Exness offers more than 100 major, minor and exotic currency pairs. One of the highlights of Exness is that they offer very low spreads, even from 0.3 pips on standard accounts and have zero spreads on professional accounts.

Share

Exness allows trading of a wide range of popular stocks such as Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Verizon, Visa, and PepsiCo. However, the stock list Exness offers is only about 100 popular types, much less than some other brokers. However, the stocks available at Exness still meet the needs of most traders who want to access the world’s leading businesses.

Goods

In terms of commodities, Exness offers main assets such as gold, silver and crude oil, belonging to the group of precious metals and energy. However, if you are looking for commodities like wheat, coffee or natural gas, Exness may not be the right choice, as they do not offer many commodities beyond the core assets listed.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are a popular field for many traders today, Exness offers the most popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple. Although there are not too many cryptocurrencies, Exness’s list still includes large and commonly traded assets.

Index

The list of indicators Exness offers is relatively short, with only 10 indicators available. However, the most important indices such as the FTSE 100, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average can still be traded here.

Exness account

Exness offers 5 types of trading accounts, divided into 2 main groups: standard (Standard, Standard Cent) and professional (Raw Spread, Zero, Pro). Each account type, depending on the MT4 or MT5 platform, will have different minimum deposit and leverage requirements:

Standard account

For beginner traders or those who want to experience the Exness platform, the Standard and Standard Cent accounts are ideal. The main difference between these two account types lies in the currency: Standard uses USD, while Standard Cent uses Cent to help new investors easily get acquainted with the market.

Standard Pro Feature Available on all platforms, no commissions, low spreads Available on all platforms, no commissions, low spreads Leverage available 1 : Unlimited 1 : Unlimited Minimum deposit Depends on the payment system Depends on the payment system Commission No No Product Chỉ số, cổ phiếu, kim loại, năng lượng, ngoại hối, tiền điện tử Ngoại trừ, kim loại Minimum quantity/transaction 0.01 Lot 0.01 Lot Maximum quantity/transaction 200 (7:00 – 20:59 GMT+0) 20 (21:00 – 6:59 GMT+0) 200 Spread From 0,3 From 0,3 Demo account Yes Yes Swap Yes Yes Price protection Yes Yes Scalping Yes Yes Copy trade Yes Yes US citizens allowed No No

Professional account

With a minimum deposit of 200 USD, the professional account group (Raw Spread, Zero and Pro) is the right choice for experienced traders who want to optimize trading costs. Although there are many similarities, these accounts have clear differences in commission fees and spreads, helping investors choose the account type that best suits their trading strategy.

Raw Spread Zero Pro Feature No spread, low commission No spread, low commission Low spread, no commission Leverage available 1:Unlimited 1:Unlimited 1:Unlimited Minimum deposit 500 USD 500 USD 500 USD Commission Maximum $3.5/lot Maximum $0.2/lot No Product Indices, stocks, metals, energies, forex, cryptocurrencies Indices, stocks, metals, energies, forex, cryptocurrencies Indices, stocks, metals, energies, forex, cryptocurrencies Minimum quantity/transaction 0.01 Lot 0.01 Lot 0.01 Lot Maximum quantity/transaction 200 (7:00 – 20:59 GMT+0) 20 (21:00 – 6:59 GMT+0) 200 (7:00 – 20:59 GMT+0) 20 (21:00 – 6:59 GMT+0) 200 (7:00 – 20:59 GMT+0) 20 (21:00 – 6:59 GMT+0) Spread From 0,0 From 0,0 From 0,1 Demo account Yes Yes Yes Swap Yes Yes Yes Price protection Yes Yes Yes Scalping Yes Yes Yes Copy trade Yes Yes Yes US citizens allowed No No No

Exness charts and analysis

Exness provides investors with a professional trading environment with a system of modern technical analysis tools based on the TradingView platform. In addition to diverse drawing tools and indicators, Exness also provides many other support features, helping investors confidently analyze the market and make wise trading decisions.

Exness platform features Thiết bị đầu cuối web Exness MetaTrader 4 and 5 Exness mobile app 1-touch trading Yes Yes Yes Trade directly from the Charts Yes Yes Yes Email alerts Yes Yes Yes Mobile alerts No No Yes Stop order Yes Yes Yes Market orders Yes Yes Yes Trailing Stop order Yes Yes No OCO position No EA is required No Limit order Yes Yes No 24 hour trading Yes Yes No Charting package Yes Yes Yes Online news source Yes Yes Yes

Exness platform

Exness offers a variety of modern and diverse trading platforms, meeting the needs of both professional investors and beginners. These platforms include:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 is one of the most popular platforms, trusted by many thanks to its powerful features and ease of use. Exness offers MT4 for both computers and phones, with advanced functions:

200 trading instruments

50 technical indicators

3 chart types

9 timeframes supported

6 types of pending orders

Maximum leverage: unlimited

5 account types

Low spreads from 0.0 pips

6 types of assets.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 is an upgraded version of MT4 with many more outstanding features, suitable for professional traders. MT5 features include:

200 trading instruments

38 indicators

22 analytical tools

3 chart types

21 timeframes

8 types of pending orders

Maximum leverage 1:2000

Low spreads from 0.0 pips

Commissions start from 0





6 types of assets.

WebTerminal

WebTerminal is MetaQuotes’ web platform, allowing trading directly in the browser without downloading it to your device. You can access both MT4 and MT5, convenient for trading on all operating systems and web browsers.

Exness Terminal

Exness Terminal is similar to WebTerminal but is a proprietary web platform, developed specifically by Exness but only supports MT5. The platform has a friendly, easy-to-use interface and is packed with popular features such as watchlists, one-click trading, and charts powered by TradingView. Outstanding features include:

50 drawing tools

100 indicators

9 timeframes

7 chart types.

Exness Trade App

This is the mobile version of Exness Terminal, designed for traders on the go. The application allows fund management, market analysis and trading easily from your phone.

MT Mobile

If you want to use MetaTrader on your phone, Exness provides MT4 and MT5 Mobile applications, allowing you to trade anytime, anywhere with all the necessary functions.





Social Trading

Social Trading on Exness is a platform for new or inexperienced traders. This is a form of “copy trade” that allows copying the transactions of professional users, helping to increase the chance of success without needing too much knowledge about the market.

Trading fees and leverage

Exness’s high leverage is one of the big attractions for traders who want to take advantage of the “play big – win big” opportunity. In particular, Exness provides maximum leverage up to 1: infinity, allowing access to large trading levels with a small investment capital. However, the applicable leverage level is adjusted depending on the product type and margin amount, meaning that not all assets are supported with the same leverage ratio.

In addition, leverage will gradually decrease as the deposit amount increases. Different asset classes also have fixed leverage levels, including:

Cryptocurrencies: Major pairs (1:400), altcoin pairs (1:20).

Stock: 1:20.

Energy: 1:20.

Index: 1:100.

Commission fees and spreads at Exness are also flexible according to each account type and trading instrument. Some account types do not charge commissions but only charge low spreads, which vary by product type. Meanwhile, some other account types have fixed commission fees, starting from 0.35 USD per order.

Regulations on deposit and withdrawal

To ensure safety and comply with anti-money laundering regulations, Exness only accepts payments from customers’ official bank accounts. Using a third party account to deposit funds into Exness is strictly not allowed and may result in account blocking. Currently, Exness supports a variety of payment methods such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards and popular e-wallets.

Payment method Minimum deposit Speed Minimum withdrawal amount Speed Bitcoin 10 USD Maximum 3 days 10 USD Maximum 3 days Thẻ ngân hàng 10 USD Maximum 5 days 10 USD Maximum 10 days Ngân hàng trực tuyến 10 USD Maximum 7 days 4 USD Maximum 7 days Skrill 10 USD Within 5 hours 10 USD Maximum 2 days Neteller 10 USD Maximum 3 days 4 USD Maximum 5 days Perfect Money $50 Maximum 5 days 2 USD Maximum 3 days USD Coin (USDC ERC20) 10 USD Maximum 3 days 100 USD Maximum 3 days Tether (USDT ERC20) 10 USD Maximum 3 days 100 USD Maximum 3 days Wire Transfer 10 USD 000 Maximum 3 days – – Webmoney – – 1 USD 8 hours Mybux 10 USD Maximum 2 days 10 USD Maximum 7 days Ozow 10 USD Maximum 5 days – – SnapScan 10 USD Maximum 5 days – –

Customer service

With the desire to bring the best trading experience, Exness provides a variety of customer support channels, ensuring all questions are answered quickly and effectively.

Help Center: A treasure trove of knowledge about Exness with just a few clicks. Find answers to all questions about accounts, transactions, payments,…

Live Chat: Contact Exness support team via 24/7 live chat.

Email: Email support@exness.com for support and receive a response within 24 hours.





Phone: Call Exness representative office in your country directly for direct support.

Some other outstanding features of Exness

Besides the above outstanding features, Exness also has a number of other factors that help attract customers:

Free VPS: Exness offers users a smooth, uninterrupted trading experience thanks to its free VPS service. With VPS, you will have a stable internet connection, helping trading orders to be matched quickly and accurately.

Detailed price history: Exness provides a complete repository of price history data, allowing investors to thoroughly analyze market trends and make informed investment decisions.

Extremely high liquidity: With more than 414,502 active users and a trading volume of up to 2,822 billion USD in just the first month of 2023, Exness ensures high liquidity, buying and selling quickly and easily. At the same time, the withdrawal of 1,134 billion USD in the fourth quarter of 2022 also proves the reputation and transparency of this exchange.

Providing knowledge: In addition to providing a powerful trading platform, Exness is also a reliable source of financial information. Exness’s official homepage not only continuously updates hot news on the market but also provides a rich treasure of knowledge, from basic to advanced.

Instructions for registering for Exness

Opening an Exness account is the first important step investors need to take to start trading on the exchange. To ensure a smooth registration and account verification process, you can follow these steps:

Steps to register for Exness

Step 1: Access Exness

First, visit the official Exness page. Although the main address is Exness.com, due to Vietnamese IP restrictions, Exness has opened a trading page specifically for the Vietnamese market, exmarkets.expert/vi. The system between Exness’s sites is completely interconnected, so you can trade with peace of mind. If you want to access Exness.com, you can also use a VPN to change your IP, but using the Vietnamese site is still convenient and safe.

Step 2: Fill in registration information

Enter personal information including: country, email, and password. Then, confirm you are not a US citizen and press “Continue.”

Step 3: Confirm via email

Check your email and click on the “Open a trading account” link to confirm your email, completing the initial account creation step.

After completing your email confirmation, you will be redirected to your Exness account page. If you’re new and just want to get acquainted with the platform, you can choose to create a “Demo Account.” However, this account only uses virtual money and cannot withdraw money. If you are serious about trading, select “Real Account” and go through the KYC (identity verification) process to proceed with official trading.

KYC process

Exness account verification is an important step to ensure safety and compliance with legal regulations. Here are the basic and advanced verification processes:

Basic account verification

Step 1: After logging in to your account, select “Setup” and click “Complete profile”.

Step 2: Click “Send me code”, a verification code will be sent to your email.

Step 3: Open the email to get the verification code, then return to the Exness page and enter this code.

Step 4: Enter the phone number with area code +84, remove the first 0, select SMS and press “Continue”. After receiving the code, enter it in the corresponding box to verify.

Step 5: Fill in all personal information such as name, date of birth and address according to the correct identification documents. This information will be used to verify identity later.

Advanced verification

Step 1: Select “Economic profile” and provide financial information appropriate to your situation such as income and capital.

Step 2: Review the personal information filled in from the basic verification step. If there are errors, correct them before continuing.

Step 3: Select the type of document to verify identity (citizen identification card, passport or identity card). Then, upload clear images of documents to the system, making sure the photo quality is good and not blurred.

Step 4: Select the “Not a US resident” option, confirm the information and click “Submit documents”.

Step 5: After uploading documents, the system will notify you that the verification process is taking place. You can monitor this progress by refreshing your account page. If everything is correct, the account will be successfully verified and the transaction limit will be raised.

Some frequently asked questions about Exness

Does Exness have any incentives for customers?

Unlike many other exchanges that offer attractive sign-up bonus programs, Exness takes a different approach. Instead of fixed rewards, Exness regularly launches flexible promotions, providing trading credits to customers.

However, these programs have certain conditions and limitations, depending on the region and account type. It is important to note that these credits are not free bonuses but are calculated based on the amount you have deposited into your account.

Are investors entitled to negative balance protection?

Exness offers negative balance protection to all clients. If you encounter large trading losses, Exness will help you “lock” your account balance at 0, meaning you will never lose more than the amount you invested.

In which countries cannot I trade Exness?

For legal reasons, Exness does not provide services to citizens and residents of certain countries and territories including the United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico,… For full list and latest updates, please refer to the information on the official Exness website.

Where does Exness profit from?

Exness profits from price differences. When opening a trading position, you will buy at a price slightly higher than the market price and sell cheaper. This difference is Exness’s source of income. Therefore, comparing spreads between assets is important for you to optimize profits.

Are Exness accounts subject to regional restrictions?

Only Standard Cent accounts are limited by region. Other account types such as Standard, Standard Plus, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero do not have similar restrictions. Depending on your area, you may not be able to open a Standard Cent account.

What is the difference between real and demo Exness accounts?

A demo account is the perfect practice room before investing real money. With a demo account, you will trade with virtual money, get acquainted with the platform and test strategies without worrying about the risk of losing capital. Market conditions on the demo account are exactly the same as the real account, giving you the most realistic view of the market. Once you are confident, you can move on to trading with real money on other account types such as Standard, Standard Plus, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero.

Whether you are a beginner or a professional investor, Exness provides a friendly, easy-to-use trading platform with all the necessary tools. With low spreads, flexible leverage and professional customer service, Exness helps maximize profits and minimize risks.