What Is A Hybrid Inverter? A Comprehensive Guide

What is a hybrid inverter? Do you know its difference from other types of inverters?

It is known to all that solar power systems need inverters to convert solar panel-generated DC electricity into AC power before being used or delivered to the power grid. But the diverse inverter world has more to explore.

In this article, we will cover the hybrid we mentioned before, discussing confusing but interesting questions, like what is a hybrid solar inverter, and how does a hybrid inverter work? Read on to have more insights!

Hybrid Inverter Explained

What Is A Hybrid Inverter?

A hybrid inverter manages power from the solar panels, battery energy storage systems, and the power grid. Apart from converting DC power into AC power, hybrid inverters store power in the solar battery system and release the stored power to cover power needs when the solar panel power output falls short. Furthermore, they can draw grid power to charge the battery system when it is needed and feed the excessive solar power into the grid.

Overall, the hybrid inverter is a system component that aims for energy independence for flexibility and storage control.

How Does A Hybrid Solar Inverter Work?

A hybrid solar inverter controls real-time energy flows between solar panels, batteries, and the grid. First of all, it converts panel DC to home or grid AC. Then, it channels surplus energy into the battery storage system. During low production periods, the inverter draws stored energy from the batteries.

When the battery power drains out, the hybrid inverter can revert to grid power for no interruption in supply. If the grid fails, the inverter can isolate itself from the grid and switch to battery backup for power. Its built-in Maximum Power-Point Tracking guarantees that solar energy is garnered with maximum efficiency, as it allows instant output adjustment.

Types of Hybrid Solar Inverters

Single-phase solar inverters are commonly used in small- to medium-scale solar systems, like home solar systems and small business solar systems. They produce a single-phase AC output and are popular with advantages like easy installation and cost-effectiveness.

Three-phase solar inverters suit larger industrial and commercial setups and can balance higher loads with three-phase power output. They offer higher efficiency in a limited space, which makes them ideal for power-intensive scenarios.

Split-phase solar inverters generate two AC phases, typically one in 120 V and the other one in 240 V. They are commonly used in households where there are split-phase electrical systems, like North American homes.

The battery energy storage system (BESS) is an all-in-one solution that integrates the hybrid inverter with the battery storage unit. In addition to being an energy storage solution, it offers multiple functions, including peak shaving and load balancing.

Benefits of Using A Hybrid Solar Inverter

Energy independence with off-grid running capability

Cost savings due to less reliance on grid power

Grid interaction for net metering or credits

Seamless power supply with multiple energy sources (solar, batteries, and grid)

Smart energy management for optimized energy utilization

Flexibility for system expansion

FAQs about Hybrid Inverters

After figuring out the basic questions (What is a hybrid inverter, and how does a hybrid inverter work?), this section will explore other FAQs for you!

Can Solar Hybrid Inverters Work Without A Battery Storage System?

Yes, solar hybrid inverters can work without batteries. In such cases, hybrid inverters work with solar panels and the power grid. Such a setup suits users who don’t need backup power or situations when the budget is limited. After all, the battery system comes at a cost. But for those who prefer energy independence, a battery storage system can be pretty beneficial.

How Do Hybrid Solar Inverters Compare To Other Solar Inverters?

Hybrid inverters are widely used due to their advantages. But, in the dynamic inverter world, there are many more different inverters developed to satisfy different power utilization needs. String inverters are popular as a cost-effective and reliable choice. Microinverters are highly efficient and ensure optimal performance with unique installation. Furthermore, there are other types of inverters, like AC-coupled inverters and DC-coupled inverters.

It is hard to say the hybrid solar inverter is the best option among all, as each has its own recommended application scenarios. You may consult a professional solar product manufacturer, like Sunway, for tailored professional advice.

Top Hybrid Solar Inverter Recommendation

If you are sure that a hybrid solar power inverter is what you need, you need to know what a top-rated one can do for you.

Sunway is a leader in solar technology and offers forward-thinking solar solutions, including but not limited to solar panels, solar batteries, and solar inverters. As for hybrid inverters, let’s have its Sunway 5kw 10kw 30kw High Voltage Three Phase Hybrid Solar Inverter as an example.

This inverter combines on- and off-grid functionality for energy efficiency in challenging applications. With a power output range of 3-30 kW, it operates at a voltage range of 150-1000 V and delivers reliable power at 230/400 V. Its other highlights include:

Ultra-fast UPS Function : Less than 10 ms switch time for critical power during outages.

Peak Output Overloading : Backup mode supports up to 150% peak output capacity.

Integrated Safety Features : Includes safety features, like rapid shutdown and Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), for enhanced protection.

Quiet Operation : Less than 30 dB

Conclusion

The knowledge about solar inverters can keep upgrading, as there are collective efforts to make advancements. Follow a reliable solar product manufacturer who can help you keep up with the trends and have the right solar solutions.

If you have more questions other than “What is a hybrid inverter?” contact Sunway for more professional insights. This brand is trusted with years of experience in the solar sector and mature manufacturing experience. Its global business landscape covers different areas, like Europe and South Africa. You may also have professional customized solutions there for your solar projects.