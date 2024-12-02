What Helped Us to Grew Jobsora to 20 Million Monthly Visitors

My name is Valentyn Peltek, I am a Co-Founder and CEO at Jobsora.com – global job search engine that operates in the four continents of the world.

We help millions of people to find jobs. And our main mission is to shift the job search process, minimizing the time and effort usually required.

The Launch of Jobsora

Jobsora is a job search engine that was launched in 2019 by me, and my business partner, Roman Peltek. It wasn’t a spontaneous decision. Before starting the business journey, we both worked for other companies in management positions, so we perfectly learned how to perform under the tight deadlines and high workload.

Speaking about the niche, the HRTech solutions were always close to me, because I have always been convinced that the possibility to work is one of the main values each person has. It’s extremely important to work, and to help employees and employers to connect with each other. But, of course, before making any decision, we learned the numbers of the industry, we studied all the possible data, and then finally decided to build a product.

Growing the Business

Job search solutions help people find a job. The report “Future of Jobs 2023” by the World Economic Forum states that, in fact, job search solutions make job opportunities more accessible to a wider audience and enhance transparency in the job search market, which leads to decreasing unemployment. This is a great niche. And our technology allows job seekers to find the jobs they need in one place.

The goal of every business is to grow. So how do we make decisions about scaling? First, we believe that our product is valuable to job seekers. Secondly, it’s all about the numbers. To scale up, we strictly study the market and financial performance of competitors, and after seeing the numbers in front of us, my partner Roman and I make a decision about scaling.

The first time working in a new market is always about testing approaches. With the help of data, Jobsora understands which approach works well and which does not. Financial indicators allow us to understand whether we have good or bad growth rates. Good financial performance indicates that we are moving in the right direction. Poor financial performance means a poorly calculated plan, or a poorly selected market. But this is a great signal to change the approach or open up to new, more promising markets.

The Importance of Strategic Planning and Data

Every business leader wants their organization to succeed. I am not an exception. I am convinced that the difference between an average leader and an excellent leader is strategic planning and data-driven execution. It sounds trite, but it is indeed one of the main pillars of our business journey at Jobsora. My team and I are people of goals, planning, KPIs, reports, and evaluation of results. And this is how we create value for our partners, our job seekers, and our employees.

The second main pillar of our company is data-based decision-making. Jobsora identifies patterns of job seeker behavior and makes decisions about improvements based only on the data. We want to create value, we want to improve the product, so we carefully study the signals of user behavior that the data shows us and make decisions based on them.

Lessons Learned

During my run with Jobsora, dozens of lessons were learned. Dozens of them. We continue to have ambitious plans as a company, we are developing in a large-scale industry, so there are still many new challenges ahead and lessons to learn that we are ready for. But here’s what I’ve learned as a CEO of Jobsora:

Strategic planning and data-driven decisions are the only way.

Choose a large industry for your business. It makes no sense to spend resources such as time and money on building a business in a small and weak industry.

You need to focus on the big things, not on the small things. You need to do things that can generate big results. Focus on 20%, and they will produce 80% of the result.

If managers do not invest in people development, companies will not be able to compete in the market. That’s it. Go and invest in your employees to develop your business.

Encourage employees to embrace AI in their daily tasks. We push our teams to use AI-driven solutions for automating routine tasks and improving data analysis, which increases efficiency.

Job seekers always give signals. Identify patterns of job seeker behavior and make decisions about improvements of your product based only on data.

In conclusion I’ll add that it’s always worth starting. If there is a strong desire, and a strong demand in the market, founders with entrepreneurial spirit must embrace it and try to win.

