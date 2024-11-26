What Colors Lure Does Bass Like?

When it comes to bass fishing, having the right lure can make all the difference in your success rate. Bass rely heavily on their excellent vision to find and attack prey, so having a lure in an enticing color that triggers their feeding instinct is crucial. But with so many color options out there, how do you know which ones are best for attracting bass? Keep reading to discover the top lure colors preferred by bass.

Red

Red is one of the absolute best colors for bass lures. This is because red mimics the natural colors of crayfish and baitfish, two major food sources for bass. The bright hue also helps your lure stand out in weedy or murky water. Red lures are proven fish-catchers across a variety of bass fishing conditions. Solid red lures work well, but you can also look for options that combine red with other colors like orange or black for multi-toned effects.

Chartreuse

Bright chartreuse is another excellent choice when targeting bass. The bold, fluorescent yellow-green hue provides excellent visibility underwater and irresistibly triggers aggressive strikes from bass. It’s also a color found on many common bass prey items. Chartreuse mimics frogs, perch, bluegills and other tasty meals for bass. It’s especially effective when fishing in dingy water. You can’t go wrong pairing chartreuse with other colors too, like chartreuse with a blue back. The color contrast helps attract fish.

White

White is an oft-overlooked but deadly bass lure color. It stands out like a beacon underwater, allowing bass to spot it from a distance. White also reflects sunlight well, adding flash and vibration to your lure’s presentation. It’s a versatile neutral color that can be combined with many paint jobs. Bass tend to hit white lures aggressively, since white resembles the bellies of baitfish. It’s a must-have to consistently catch fish.

Black

Black is both a visible and realistic bass lure color. Its darker profile lets it silhouette well against backgrounds, appealing to a bass’ keen eyesight. Black also mimics common prey like crayfish and leeches. It’s a versatile shade that works for baits meant to imitate range of forage. Black absorbs light, so it’s also useful for lures meant to run deeper. Matte black or black paired with blue or purple works very well.

Green

Matching the predominant color of weeds and algae, green is a natural bass lure shade. Using a green bait will let it blend into vegetation, provoking strikes as bass mistake it for real prey. Green comes in many shades, with light greens mimicking shiners and darker greens looking like frogs or lizards. A bright fluorescent green can also draw explosive strikes, though more natural greens work better in clear water. Consider where you’re fishing when selecting a green.

Yellow

Yellow is a visible color underwater that resembles perch, yellow bass, and other baitfish that largemouths feed on. Solid yellow or combinations like yellow-chartreuse work very well. Brighter shades are good in murky water, while softer, more natural yellows excel in clear conditions. Yellow also helps reflect sunlight for added flash. It’s a versatile bass color that consistently produces strikes across a variety of water clarities and fishing situations.

Blue

Cooler shades of blue nicely mimic shiners and baitfish, a staple of the bass diet. Blues work well in clear water where more natural hues work best. Darker blue or blue paired with silver, black or purple can also mimic deeper-swimming baitfish. Downsize your offering and use these combos when fishing deeper waters. Blue hues tend to work best in clear water where they don’t fade into the background like they can in stained water.

So, bass are attracted to a wide range of bright, natural colors that mimic their diverse food sources. Having lures in shades of red, chartreuse, white, black, green, yellow and blue gives you a variety of options to appeal to bass depending on the fishing conditions. Stock your tackle box with these productive colors and you’ll be catching more bass in no time!