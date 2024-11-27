What are The Best Places for a Weekend Getaway in Fort Lauderdale

After a hectic week, there is no better place for a weekend getaway than Fort Lauderdale. Set in the heart of Florida’s beaches, Fort Lauderdale is the perfect city to enjoy your weekend and forget about the realities of life.

Whatever your interests are, Fort Lauderdale has an activity for you. However, before you visit this plush city for your weekend getaway, there is some information you must have.

Hence, this article will discuss the best places to visit in luxury car rental in Fort Lauderdale and highlight some planning tips that will make your trip memorable.

Why You Should Go on a Fort Lauderdale Weekend Getaway

Getting awesome weekend trips from Fort Lauderdale is easy. The city is set in tune with your desires. It offers everything from beaches to restaurants to museums. Fort Lauderdale has a place for the interests of different people.

A Weekend Getaway in Fort Lauderdale is a mini vacation. It is just what you need to ease stress and recharge. Spending a lovely weekend in Fort Lauderdale will also translate to an increase in productivity when you get back to work.

Three Best Places For a Fort Lauderdale Weekend Trip

Although there are a thousand and one places to enjoy a weekend getaway in Fort Lauderdale, we have chosen our top three places for you.

1 Las Olas Boulevard

Las Olas Boulevard is a street that visitors commonly love, and the reason for this is plausible. From museums to fun outdoor activities and nightlife events, you can decide to spend your whole weekend there and have a swell time.

A perfect weekend will start with you lodging in any of the excellent hotels along the street. You can catch a free ticket to a street concert or any other fun nightlife event on Friday night. When Saturday comes, you can visit the museums along the street in Fort Lauderdale. The best museums for you are NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale and Stranahan House Museum.

A visit to the museum gives you a deep introspection into the history of Fort Lauderdale. Once your museum visit is over, pop into any local restaurant and have a nice meal. Complete the Saturday with a sunset paddleboard experience or a nighttime boat cruise.

On Sunday, it’s time to wrap up your weekend getaway. Enjoy a shopping experience that will get you the best clothing items at the best prices. Las Olas Boulevard is one of the best places to visit in Fort Lauderdale if you want all your fun in one place.

2. Sea Experience

One of the best ways to enjoy a Fort Lauderdale getaway weekend is by visiting Sea Experience. Sea Experience is a local shop that teaches Fort Lauderdale visitors all about Scuba Diving.

Sea Experience is located among the many beaches of Fort Lauderdale. You may need help moving around the area. Luckily, there are many to help you get the best experience at reasonable prices too.

At Sea Experience, you get to have a unique feeling of what the underwater world of Fort Lauderdale feels like. The burst of energy and ease of stress accompanying scuba diving is another reason you must visit Sea Experience.

Sea Experience also has certified teachers who are willing to teach you all the basics of scuba diving. If you are a fast learner, then it is time to add a Scuba Diving trip to the hundred and one things you must do on a weekend getaway in Fort Lauderdale.

3. Hugh Taylor Birch State Park

Your visit to Fort Lauderdale is incomplete without a visit to Hugh Taylor Birch State Park. In fact, it is the perfect place for you if your definition of fun is wild and crazy. Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is a big park near Fort Lauderdale Beach. This location provides room for a variety of water and land activities.

Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is home to different outdoor activities. You can go swimming, hiking, kayaking, rollerblading, and even fishing at this park. You can try many new activities as long as you are willing to take a little risk.

You can also take things further by booking a hop-on-hop-off boat ticket to explore the canals of Fort Lauderdale. However, remember to treat yourself to a nice meal at any local restaurant that catches your fancy after your wild adventure at this park.

Eight Tips To Plan A Weekend Trip to Fort Lauderdale

You must be well prepared before embarking on a trip to Fort Lauderdale. Below are eight tips that will make your trip to Fort Lauderdale hitch-free.

Do your research and book accommodation in advance. Ensure the hotel you choose fits into your trip budget. Include the money you intend to spend on transportation in your budget. Using a premium car rental in Miami like Realcar is more convenient than the public transport system. Beach lovers should plan their beach time wisely. Early mornings and afternoons are the less crowded hours of the beach. Carry enough funds for shopping in luxurious boutiques. Be careful when trying local cuisines Remember to always ask if ingredients you may be allergic to are included in your food. Set aside a sum to spend on various water activities. Pack comfortable clothes and shoes. Leave the burden of your reality at the airport check-in point and enjoy your weekend in Fort Lauderdale.

A Weekend getaway can be the perfect way to catch up with friends and family if you are open to group travel. However, if you want a serene time with yourself, then a solo Fort Lauderdale weekend trip is a sure way to enjoy your weekend.