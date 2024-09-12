What are 4 causes of knee pain?

Knees are truly an amazing part of our body, holding us up, allowing us to go out in the world, and even showing some moves on the dance floor. However, knees can sometimes malfunction, causing a throbbing ache that disrupts our daily activities. If you’re wondering what could be the root cause of your knee pain, then you’re at the right place.

Titan Orthopedics is here to help! In this blog, we will discuss 4 most common causes of knee pain. We will walk you through possible reasons that can help you choose the best treatment option for your condition.

What is knee pain?

Knee pain is a frequent discomfort felt in or around the knee joint, which links the thigh to the lower leg. It is the body’s biggest joint, and it absorbs and supports a significant amount of weight during movement. Knee pain can be temporary, with some people experiencing it during movement or bending, which improves after rest. It is also common at different times of the day, with more pain in the morning and night, especially if physical activity is done. However, chronic knee pain must be diagnosed and treated by a knee pain specialist. The location of knee pain can be close to the surface above or behind the knee, deep inside the knee, or in numerous areas of the knee or leg. Pain may sometimes migrate to other places, such as the lower calf or thigh.

Common causes of knee pain

The most common causes of knee pain include:

Wear and tear Overuse. Arthritis. Injuries .

1. Wear and Tear

As we age, our bodies undergo numerous changes. One of these changes is the slow breakdown of the cartilage in our knees. When the cartilage wears down, the bones in the knee begin to rub against each other, resulting in bone spurs that worsen the pain and discomfort. This wear and tear, known as osteoarthritis, can produce pain, stiffness, and swelling, particularly in the mornings. It’s a prevalent problem among those over 50, but younger adults aren’t exempt either. In the United States, this illness affects around 27 million persons over the age of 25. Obesity, past knee injuries, and repetitive stress on the knee joint all increase the chance of developing osteoarthritis.

2. Overuse

Our knees are incredibly useful for walking, running, jumping, and other activities. However, sometimes having too much of a good thing can be detrimental. Pain can result from overusing the knee joint through exercise, sports, or repetitive actions. Patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as runner’s knee, patellar tendonitis, often known as jumper’s knee, and bursitis are prominent cases of this type of knee pain.

Patellar tendonitis develops when the tendon that connects the kneecap to the shinbone gets inflamed due to overuse. It is common in athletes who compete in sports that require a lot of jumping such as volleyball and gymnastics. Similarly, bursitis occurs when the fluid-filled sacs (bursae) that protect the knee joint become inflamed, usually as a result of prolonged kneeling or repetitive motions. And, patellofemoral pain syndrome is more common in women, causing knee pain and occasional “buckling” due to muscle imbalance, tightness, and leg alignment issues.

3. Arthritis

Arthritis causes joint discomfort and inflammation, which is especially frequent in the knees. If your knee has arthritis, you may suffer pain, swelling, and stiffness.

Most common types of arthritis that can impact your knees:

Osteoarthritis: This is the wear-and-tear type that comes with aging.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: An autoimmune condition where your immune system attacks your joints.

Post-Traumatic Arthritis: This can develop after an injury to your knee.

Gout: Gout is a form of arthritis caused by urate crystals that can be extremely painful. It causes swelling and inflammation in the knee and can reduce the range of motion.

Lupus: This is also a type of inflammatory arthritis, a disorder in which the immune system responds inappropriately and produces joint discomfort.

Arthritis can occasionally cause a Baker cyst, a fluid-filled swelling behind the knee. If you’re experiencing continuous knee pain, it could be arthritis, which should be treated by a knee pain specialist.

4. Injuries

Whether you’re a normal person or an athlete, knee injuries are common. Since the knee is a complicated joint, damage to any portion of it might result in chronic pain.

Among the most common knee injuries are the following:

Knee Sprains and Ligament Tears: These frequently occur in sports and can affect the ACL, PCL, MCL, or LCL ligaments.

Meniscus Tears: The meniscus is cartilage in your knee that can be torn by sudden twists or heavy lifting.

Bone Fractures: Breaking a bone in your knee, like the kneecap, can cause severe pain.

Dislocations: The kneecap and other bones can be forced out of place.

Repetitive Strain Injuries: These injuries result from overuse of the joint such as excessive exercising or running.

It’s best to consult a knee pain specialist if you have suffered a knee injury and dealing with pain, swelling, or having the feeling that your knee is immobile. You can recover and prevent chronic pain with the right diagnosis and therapy.

Risk Factors for Knee Problems

Several factors can make you more likely to have knee problems:

Excess Weight

Carrying extra weight puts additional strain on your knees, even during routine tasks such as walking or climbing stairs. This increased stress can accelerate the breakdown of cartilage in your knees, leading to disorders such as osteoarthritis.

Lack of Muscle Strength or Flexibility

If your muscles are weak or not flexible, your knees have less support, making injuries more likely. Strong, flexible muscles help stabilize and protect your joints.

Certain Sports or Jobs

Activities that require a lot of jumping or repetitive movements can increase the risk of knee injury. Common examples are sports like basketball, soccer, and skiing, as well as jobs like construction and farming.

Previous Injuries

If you’ve hurt your knee before, you’re more prone to future injuries. Previous damage can weaken the knee, making it more susceptible to problems.

How to Prevent Knee Pain?

While you can’t prevent all knee issues, you can reduce your risk by taking some proactive steps:

Maintaining a healthy weight will ease the load on your knees and lessen the chances of experiencing osteoarthritis and knee problems.

Prefer regular physical activities such as walking, swimming, or cycling that are easier on your knees. Strengthening exercises, especially for your thigh muscles, can also help protect your knees.

It is important to always stretch and warm up before you work out, or participate in a game! This gets our muscles/joints ready for use and thereby reduces the chance of injury.

Wear shoes that fit well and offer good support. Always play sports, and use the right protective gear, like kneepads for volleyball or skiing.

Stop and rest if you feel pain in your knee during or following any activity. Continuing when you are in pain can exacerbate existing injuries.

Keep your home and workspace free of clutter to avoid trips and falls. Use proper tools to reach high places instead of standing on chairs or tables.

If you’re tired or your knees hurt, take a break. Many injuries happen when people are fatigued and less careful.

When to Consult a Knee Pain Specialist?

It can be very difficult to deal with knee pain. That’s why, understanding when to see a specialist is crucial for receiving optimal care.

Here’s a brief checklist to help you decide when to contact a doctor. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience:

Knee pain for more than a week, and rest, ice, compression, and elevation (PRICE therapy) haven’t helped.

No ease of pain with over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain medications.

You can’t bear weight on your knee or it feels unstable.

Your knee feels red and hot.

You have a fever and feel sick.

Your knee is severely swollen.

Unbearable pain that doesn’t get better with rest.

Pain that wakes you up at night.

Pus or fluid draining from your knee.

Large or puncture wounds.

You can’t fully extend or bend your knee.

Do not hesitate to call a Knee Pain Specialist if you have any of these symptoms. Receiving therapy early on can speed up your recovery and prevent further issues.

Titan Orthopedics – Best Knee Pain Specialist near You

Titan Orthopedics offers treatment for sports injuries, age-related wear and tear, or any other knee issues. We offer a wide range of personalized treatment plans from physical therapy to advanced non-invasive procedures when needed.

Our knee pain specialist, Dr. John Lochemes, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with over 30 years of experience. He has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and one of America’s Most Honored Doctors for 2023! Dr. Lochemes is always up to date on the latest advancements in knee care, so you can trust him to identify the correct source of your pain and provide the best available treatment.