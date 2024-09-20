Whales Scoop Up $2.5M in BlockDAG Coins as Major Exchange Listing Rumours Heating Up; What’s Next for FLOKI & SuperVerse?

The best cryptos are often those that deliver huge short-term gains while holding the promise of even bigger returns down the line. FLOKI, SuperVerse, and BlockDAG are making their mark in the market.

FLOKI, despite its origins as a meme coin, has proven its staying power, hitting $27 million in trading volume thanks to strong support from whales. SuperVerse has also seen a price surge of 40% ahead of its highly anticipated Web3 game launch.

Then there’s BlockDAG, which is gearing up for potential exchange listings after raising an impressive $73.2 million in its presale and locking in major soccer partnerships. The success of its presale has led to predictions of a 20,000x ROI in the coming years. Whales have already responded, making individual purchases of over $2.5 million, making BDAG one of the most in-demand coins on the market.

FLOKI Whales Push Trading Volume to $27M

Floki (FLOKI), a meme coin inspired by the Shiba Inu trend, has gained notable traction in crypto. Despite its playful branding, FLOKI has managed to attract a dedicated community and establish itself as a serious player.

Recently, the coin reached a trading volume of $27 million, with over 20,000 active users contributing to its continued popularity. Large holders, or “whales,” have played a key role in driving this activity, further solidifying the coin’s presence in the crypto spacet.

SuperVerse’s Price Surges 40% as Game Launch Nears

SuperVerse (SUPER) has seen a sharp 40% rise in the past week, driven by excitement surrounding the upcoming launch of a Web3 action game on its platform. The token’s price jumped from $0.731 to $0.855, reaching its highest level since June.

Trading volume has surged by 330%, further fueling the bullish sentiment. However, traders are keeping an eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is approaching overbought territory, signaling that a possible correction or pullback could occur in the near future.

BlockDAG’s Exchange Listing Rumours Bolster 20,000x ROI Forecast

BlockDAG has smashed some serious records with its presale, pulling in over $73.2 million across 22 batches and rewarding early holders with a remarkable 1,680% ROI.

On top of this, BlockDAG has signed two major soccer sponsorships—one with Borussia Dortmund worth $10 million over three years, and another similar deal with Inter Milan. These partnerships have put BlockDAG on the map in both the sports and crypto worlds.

Experts believe the next big step for BlockDAG is getting listed on major crypto exchanges. A listing like this would boost its visibility and credibility, exposing it to millions of potential traders.

This progress, combined with BlockDAG’s strong presale performance, has led to exciting forecasts: a projected coin value of $20 by 2027 and an eye-catching 20,000x ROI over the next few years.

Demand for BDAG coins is soaring, with some whales making purchases as large as $2.5 million. Batch 22, priced at $0.0178, is nearly sold out, and the next batch will come at a higher price. If you’re looking to get in before BlockDAG lands on major exchanges, the clock is clearly ticking.

The Ultimate Takeaway

In summary, FLOKI’s $27 million trading volume showcases its loyal whale community, and SuperVerseis gearing up for a price surge ahead of its Web3 game launch.

However, BlockDAG’s presale success and amazing partnerships truly set it apart from the rest. With $73.2 million raised and major deals with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan already secured, BlockDAG is set for potential listings on top exchanges very soon.

This optimism is driving analysts to project a $20 coin value by 2027. Right now, BDAG is priced at just $0.0178 per coin, making it an accessible entry point. Given that an exchange listing could send its price soaring, taking action before the next presale batch starts could be key to capturing this massive potential.

