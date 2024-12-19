Whales Dump PEPE With 10% Dip in Choppy Market While Solana (SOL) and Popular AI Token

Whales are offloading PEPE, causing a 10% drop in value and raising questions about its future. In a crypto market already battling uncertainty, memecoins are showing cracks. At the same time, Solana (SOL) is holding steady, offering traders a steadier option in these unstable conditions.

Meanwhile, IntelMarkets is becoming the ultimate choice for traders seeking smarter tools. With its dual-chain setup on Ethereum and Solana, it delivers speed, flexibility, and scalability. Whether experienced or just starting, IntelMarkets simplifies crypto trading with advanced leverage options and a seamless experience designed for today’s fast-paced trading environment.

Why Whales Are Turning Away from PEPE

PEPE has shown signs of cooling off, with a price currently sitting at $0.00002, marking a 3.96% decline over the last week. Despite the daily trading volume of over $2 billion, which makes up 22.71% of its $9.06 billion market cap, whales seem less eager to keep holding on to the token.

Moreover, the massive supply of PEPE tokens is a major concern. With 420 trillion tokens in circulation, and a large portion of them held between $0.000023 and $0.00002, the risk of sell-offs increases. Additionally, PEPE’s price has been stuck in a sideways trend. Its support at $0.00002 holds for now, but without strong price movement, confidence among traders is shaky.

However, without a breakout above critical levels, PEPE risks falling toward the $0.00002 support or even further down. The large supply and limited price action have caused many whales to reconsider their positions, pulling back from PEPE for now.

Solana (SOL) Stands Strong as Markets Search for Stability

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $215.42, reflecting a 1.38% increase over the past seven days. Its market capitalization stands at $103.22 billion up by 35.66%. The circulating supply of Solana (SOL) is over 479 million, with a total supply of 590 million. Solana’s ecosystem funding hit a record $173 million in Q3 2024, marking the highest level since mid-2022.

Looking ahead, many market analysts are forecasting that Solana (SOL) could reach as high as $4,000 if institutional capital flows in as expected. Technically, Solana is holding above its critical support level of $210. This price point, which previously acted as resistance, is now providing strong support. After experiencing a 23% pullback from its November 2024 all-time high of $263, Solana (SOL) is testing this support level.

If it successfully holds above $210, Solana (SOL) is likely to push higher, with $245 serving as the next major resistance. A breakout past $245 could pave the way for a price retest of $263 or even new highs. With technological advancements, increasing institutional support, and strong financial backing, Solana’s outlook for 2025 is strong.

IntelMarkets Emerges as the Future of Smart Investments

IntelMarkets offers a solution that combines advanced AI with blockchain technology, making it a strong alternative for the future of trading. With automated trading bots, traders can make decisions based on over 350,000 data points.

Furthermore, IntelMarkets’ presale performance is evident the platform is gaining serious traction. This demonstrates strong backing and confidence from both retail and institutional investors.

Moreover, IntelMarkets offers tools like the Intell-M channel analysis, which consolidates data from over 10,000 sources. This gives traders an edge, whether they’re executing trades or analyzing charts. It offers up to 1000x leverage, enabling traders to maximize their exposure to digital assets and amplify returns, even from small market fluctuations.

With a wide selection of asset pairs, including top cryptocurrencies and emerging tokens, traders can tailor their strategies to their preferences. Additionally, favorable borrowing terms increase liquidity, giving traders the flexibility to optimize their capital and seize new opportunities with confidence.

Following this, IntelMarkets is also focused on security and innovation. With the upcoming QuantumX Wallet and Route X21, a protocol aimed at countering the risks of quantum computing, it is ensuring that its platform is future-proof.

The ongoing Stage 8 has raised over $4.9 million, with 11.90% of tokens already sold. The current round price is set at $0.07, but that’s set to rise to $0.08 as the presale progresses.

