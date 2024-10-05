Whales Deliver a Massive $2M Surge for BlockDAG —Cardano on Edge as NOT Faces Pressure

Recent trends in the crypto market haven’t been kind to Cardano and Notcoin holders. Cardano has slipped by 11%, landing at around $0.35 after failing to hold steady above $0.40. Meanwhile, Notcoin finds itself in decline, teetering near critical support levels that could mean further losses if they don’t hold.

But not every coin is struggling. BlockDAG, still in its presale phase, is gaining momentum, driven largely by whale activity. The project managed to pull in $2 million in just a day, bringing its total presale tally to $80 million. With another presale batch on the horizon, the signs suggest a potential price surge, and analysts are forecasting notable movements ahead.

Cardano: Room for Recovery?

Cardano’s recent dip has seen the coin fall by 11%, settling at $0.35 after struggling to stay above $0.40 for the second time this month. This downturn may attract investors watching for signs of resilience.

The drop has directly affected about 3.31 billion ADA tokens, valued at over $1.1 billion, that were purchased between $0.35 and $0.37. Currently, these tokens sit below their purchase price. However, if Cardano rises above $0.37, investors could see profitability return, a factor they’ll be tracking closely.

Notcoin’s Price Drop: More Trouble Ahead?

Notcoin’s situation doesn’t look much brighter, with the coin hovering at a crucial support level. Should it fall below this point, further declines could be on the way. Analysts have noted a bearish trend since mid-July that continues to hold the price down.

Over recent weeks, Notcoin has been stuck in a tight range, repeatedly testing resistance but unable to break through. This lack of upward momentum shows weak buying interest, with any attempt to move higher being met with resistance. The cautious market sentiment suggests Notcoin could be in for further drops if it fails to maintain its support.

BlockDAG Bags $2M in a Day, Reaches $80M Total

BlockDAG is having no trouble gaining traction. In just 24 hours, the project pulled in $2 million, pushing its total presale amount to a whopping $80 million. This surge reflects strong confidence from whales, drawn to BlockDAG’s testnet, which has impressed with its scalability and performance.

So, what’s behind the buzz? BlockDAG blends blockchain with DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) technology, offering improved speed and efficiency. This hybrid approach is what’s catching the attention of crypto enthusiasts. They’re keeping a close eye on the project’s next steps, anticipating further advancements.

As the presale moves forward, demand for BlockDAG coins is skyrocketing. A total of 13.4 billion coins have already been sold, with each batch selling out faster than the last. This pace suggests that early adopters could see substantial returns. At a current price of $0.0192, the value is expected to rise with the next batch release.

For those looking at potential altcoin investments, BlockDAG stands out. Early buyers from the first batch have already seen an ROI of 1820%, and the trend appears to be upward. Now might be a smart time for buyers looking to capitalize on market changes to get involved.

A Careful Look at Today’s Market

With Cardano and Notcoin both struggling, BlockDAG presents an interesting option. Whales have been snapping up BDAG coins, driving the presale up to $80 million following a $2 million surge in just a few hours. The price is expected to rise soon, and early holders could see strong returns. In today’s unpredictable market, BlockDAG offers a promising opportunity for those eyeing bullish altcoins.

