Whale Transactions Spike for Chainlink, Hedera and Remittix, Which Crypto Can 50x in 2025?

Getting a 50x on any token could be due to a lot of different factors. Some tokens do it based on hype, others on real uses. Right now, Chainlink and Hedera are riding whale interest, while Remittix emerges as a new contender. Are you curious which crypto can 50x in 2025? Below, we’ll see how Chainlink (LINK) just soared 30% in a week, how Hedera (HBAR) spiked 28.41% and why many investors think Remittix (RTX) might overshadow them both.

Chainlink (LINK) Grabs Whales Attention

Chainlink jumped to about $24.97, notching a 37% gain over seven days. Some big whales moved in, buying hundreds of thousands of Chainlink (LINK) worth millions. One whale reportedly scooped up 269,861 tokens in 12 hours and spent 2.6 million dollars to amass another 107,838 LINK. Such heavyweight trades often signal confidence from large investors. Though it sits at a market cap of over 16 billion dollars, Chainlink remains reliant on big endorsements and DeFi usage. If whales keep stacking LINK, it could climb further yet it’s unclear whether it can rival tokens with more direct real world payment angles. People wondering which crypto can 50x in 2025 might find Chainlink’s growth steady but not necessarily explosive.

Chainlink typically benefits from greater adoption in decentralized finance, where it provides data feeds known as oracles. However, some watchers say a token focusing on daily remittances might outshine oracles if consumer level adoption picks up. That’s where newer coins like Remittix could jump ahead. Still, Chainlink (LINK) remains a top pick in many portfolios, so its future might hinge on how deeply the DeFi space grows.

Hedera (HBAR) Flexes Enterprise Muscles

Meanwhile, Hedera trades at around $0.3605, up 36% in seven days. Today’s big news? Partnering with Walltech and the World Gemological Institute to tokenize $3 billion worth of luxury assets. This push highlights Hedera (HBAR) as an enterprise grade blockchain prized for speed and eco-friendly consensus. Many see it as a solution for everything from tokenizing collectibles to verifying supply chains.

Though Hedera has soared, critics point out that enterprise networks can slow down the shift from pilot programs to mainstream use. Hedera (HBAR) claims it’s the “most used public network,” but large corporations can be cautious about adopting new tech. Traders wonder if that 28.41% jump can be sustained or if it’s a short burst. Hedera’s potential is huge, yet some believe a fresh altcoin with day to day financial focus might 50x faster if wide user adoption kicks in.

Remittix (RTX): The Altcoin Poised for Real Gains

Remittix is a token that doesn’t just aim for enterprise or Oracle data, it wants to revolutionize cross-border payments. Instead of hype, Remittix (RTX) solves an everyday problem: letting people send crypto that arrives in fiat with minimal hassle. Early backers poured in over 4 million dollars with half a million raised in one day. This outburst of support shows that many see a simpler path to growth if Remittix can tap even a fraction of the $190 trillion banking industry.

That real world angle sets Remittix apart from purely technical or enterprise driven tokens. If the PayFi model becomes mainstream, Remittix (RTX) could deliver a big multiplier. Investors note that while Chainlink and Hedera rely on specialized niches, Remittix targets average folks moving money abroad. With so much potential volume, it might be the best candidate for those asking which crypto can 50x in 2025 because it fixes an obvious financial pain point.

Who Will Win the Race to 50x?

Yes, Chainlink (LINK) draws whales on DeFi promises and Hedera (HBAR) impresses enterprise users, but Remittix (RTX) tackles a high volume market in cross-border remittances. While Chainlink or Hedera might see steady gains, a coin that solves everyday transfer woes might explode faster especially given how $5 trillion runs through SWIFT daily. People wanting a next level jump may find Remittix the riskiest but most exciting bet.

Ready to see if Remittix really can overshadow LINK and HBAR?