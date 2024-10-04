Werbetechnik-Dynamic: Your Specialist for Custom Advertising Technology and Textile Printing Since 2008

Since its founding in 2008, Werbetechnik-Dynamic has stood for outstanding quality and creative solutions in the field of textile printing and advertising technology. With over 15 years of expertise, we offer tailored advertising solutions that are perfectly aligned with the needs of our clients.

Our Services at a Glance

Vehicle Lettering Use your vehicle as an effective advertising space! We design and apply eye-catching graphics to cars, vans, and other vehicles, showcasing your brand in a visible and professional Custom T-Shirt and Textile Printing Whether for companies, clubs, or special events—we provide customized solutions for textile printing. From workwear to personalized gift ideas, we print your desired designs on T-shirts, hoodies, and much more. Mug Printing Printed mugs make excellent promotional gifts or personal presents. With durable and precise printing techniques, we bring logos, slogans, and designs onto mugs that can be used daily. Learn more about our mug printing Banners for Outdoor and Indoor Advertising For use at events, trade fairs, or as outdoor advertising: we produce high-quality banners in vibrant colors that are weatherproof and available in various formats. Let your message stand out! Also, check out our banner printing Stickers and Plot Films Whether large-format window stickers or intricate plot films, we offer weather-resistant and durable stickers for a variety of applications, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Window Lettering Turn your shop windows into real eye-catchers! With our custom- designed vinyl lettering, you can draw your customers’ attention and effectively showcase your Embroidered Textiles For a particularly high-quality and durable enhancement, we offer the embroidery of textiles. Whether polo shirts, jackets, or hats—our modern embroidery techniques give your clothing a professional and elegant touch. Poster and Banner Printing on Blueback Paper Our posters printed on blueback paper are ideal for outdoor They are resistant to weather conditions and provide strong advertising impact for long-term outdoor use. Sign Printing Whether for indoor or outdoor use, our custom-designed signs are weatherproof and They are excellent for directional signs, company signs, or construction projects.

Why Choose Us?