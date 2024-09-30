Welcome to GameOn TON Hackathon, Brought to You by AEON

Attention builders—an incredible opportunity is coming your way!

AEON, the next-generation modular payment protocol, is launching “GameOn TON: A Global TON Gaming Hackathon,” where you can showcase your creativity and innovation in the gaming space in the TON Ecosystem. With a whopping prize pool of $4,000,000 up for grabs (including direct investment, grants, and prize rewards), this is your chance to make an impact in the TON ecosystem!

Running from September to December 2024, the hackathon will combine virtual sessions with engaging offline events in major cities like Singapore and Dubai. We invite developers, gaming enthusiasts, and blockchain innovators to unleash their creativity and contribute to the vibrant TON gaming landscape.

This event is set to be the world’s largest TON ecosystem gaming hackathon, organized alongside AEON, The Open Network (TON) Foundation, Nomad Capital, and TOP. It is co-hosted by OKX Wallet, Alibaba Cloud, Gate.io, Draper Associates, Gam3Girl Ventures, and Winking Studios.

What to Expect: Prizes, Rewards, and Benefits for Participants

The GameOn TON Hackathon offers a prize pool of $900,000 for the top 20 teams, with special rewards for the top three finishers. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Grand Champion 1st Place: $500,000

Platinum Game Master 2nd Place: $100,000

Gold Leader 3rd Place: $60,000

Excellence Award 4th-10th: $140,000 ($20,000 each)

Honorable Award 11th-20th: $100,000 ($10,000 each)

Additionally, there’s a $100,000 Star Performer Award for 10 individuals and students who demonstrate outstanding performance throughout the hackathon.

But it doesn’t stop at cash prizes. Participants and developers can expect exclusive support and opportunities to take their projects to the next level:

Development Resources from Ecosystem Partners : Get access to cutting-edge tools, tech, and resources from key infrastructure partners like Alibaba Cloud to speed up your project’s growth.

Opportunities with Top Exchanges : Collaborate with leading exchanges to unlock investment opportunities and business support, helping you scale your game and stand out in the market.

Global Exposure at Crypto Conferences : Gain visibility at major crypto events, showcasing your project to a worldwide audience and connecting with investors and collaborators.

Expert Mentorship and Bootcamps : Receive hands-on mentorship from industry leaders like Winking Studio, with game development and design bootcamps to sharpen your skills and elevate your project.

Hackathon Timeframe: GameOn!

GameOn TON, a hybrid event, combines virtual and in-person experiences to foster a global community. Throughout GameOn TON, participants will gain hands-on experience developing on the TON blockchain, leveraging AEON’s cutting-edge crypto payment solutions, and refining their game designs with expert guidance from Winking Studios and other industry leaders.The schedule is as follows:

Opening Ceremony: Singapore, Sept 19th

Dev Bootcamp #1: Dubai, Oct 30th

Dev Bootcamp #2: Sydney, November 23th

Demo Day/Closing Party: Dubai, Dec 13th

Submission Period: September 19th – November 18th

To participate in any of the offline events during the Hackathon, prior registration is required. Kindly register at: https://dorahacks.io/hackathon/game-on-ton-hackathon, more detailed descriptions of technical standard documents will be updated in the near future.

Project submissions can be made both online and at the offline events. Only submitted projects will be considered for prize awards.

Please note that event dates may be subject to change due to evolving circumstances. We encourage all participants to stay informed by following AEON on Twitter and joining our Official GameOn TON Hackathon Telegram group, where the most up-to-date information will be shared.

Mission and Goals

The event is designed to accelerate the development of innovative Web3 games and to increase developer adoption of the AEON crypto payment protocol. It is set to be a milestone in the evolution of blockchain gaming, positioning TON as the go-to platform for game developers globally.

AEON aims to discover the next gaming Killer-App on TON and provide unparalleled support to promising game ideas. Our goal is to drive the adoption of the AEON payment protocol across gaming projects, with the aim of attracting thousands of participants during the event. We’re particularly focused on high-traffic games, targeting those with over 1 million subscriptions that can leverage the AEON payment protocol.

TON’s Industry Leadership and AEON’s Commitment to Advance Gaming Future

As a leading blockchain platform, TON has established itself as a powerhouse in the industry, known for its scalable and secure network that supports a wide range of decentralized applications. By partnering with TON, AEON underscores its commitment to advancing the future of gaming, nurturing talent, and driving ecosystem growth.

With this initiative, AEON, along with its esteemed co-hosts, OKX Wallet, Alibaba Cloud, Gate.io, Draper Associates, Gam3Girl Ventures, and Winking Studios, are set to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of gaming, solidifying their positions as leaders in the blockchain space. Together, AEON and its partners will explore the limitless potential of crypto payments in gaming, driving innovation and creating new opportunities for developers and players alike.

Important Hackathon Links

GameOn TON Hackathon Official Website: https://aeon.xyz/gameon

Register GameOn TON Hackathon Now: https://dorahacks.io/hackathon/game-on-ton-hackathon/detail

GameOn TON Hackathon Telegram Group: https://t.me/GameOn_TON_Hackathon

AEON API & Integration Docs: https://aeon-xyz.readme.io/docs/create-order-bot-telegram-cp

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.

Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

About The Open Network Foundation

Established in Switzerland in 2023, The Open Network Foundation is a non-profit organization funded entirely by community contributions. The Open Network Foundation acts in the interests of the community by supporting initiatives that help achieve The Open Network’s mission.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON’s vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at https://ton.org/.

About Nomad Capital

Nomad Capital is an operator fund that provides hands-on assistance to help projects develop and scale.We not only have strong experience in investing but also building and managing businesses, which gives us a more comprehensive angle from which to evaluate investment opportunities than other funds.

About TOP

TOP (The Open Platform) is on a mission to put Web3 in every pocket by distributing and simplifying TON Blockchain services.