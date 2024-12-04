WEEX Partners with Michael Owen to Champion Their Revolutionary Crypto Trading Experiences

WEEX, a leader in the world of cryptocurrency exchanges, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with soccer legend Michael Owen. This collaboration marks a thrilling fusion of cutting-edge crypto world and top-tier sportsmanship, perfectly timed as WEEX sets its sights on expanding into exciting new territories.

Michael Owen is not just a household name for his lightning-fast sprints and goal-scoring prowess, but also for his impactful presence in the sports world. With a trophy cabinet that includes the prestigious 2001 Ballon d’Or and two Premier League Golden Boots, Owen’s career has been nothing short of stellar. His time at Real Madrid, where he scored 16 goals in just one season, and his key role in Liverpool’s numerous victories, have made him a true soccer icon.

Since its debut in 2018, WEEX’s journey is marked by significant achievements: from securing a hefty $100 million investment in 2019, to obtaining major regulatory licenses in 2021, and ramping up to a daily trading volume of $5 billion by 2022. In 2023, another $100 million boost from FSN set the stage for a 2024 expansion that promises to make WEEX a global powerhouse.

Andrew Weiner, VP of WEEX, shares: “Michael Owen is a first round pick when you are building a world-class team. Our audience is distributed across nearly 200 countries globally, where Soccer is regularly the highest draw for viewers. They recognize that Michael Owen and WEEX are synonymous with one word – excellence. Together, this matrimony of Sports and FinTech will make dreams come true with unique experiences for fans all over the globe.”

What really brings WEEX and Michael Owen together is a shared commitment to staying ahead of the game—whether on the field, or in the fintech arena. WEEX’s mission to deliver an agile and innovative trading platform mirrors Owen’s approach on the pitch: always quick, always strategic. This partnership is set to inspire and engage, proving that when two powerhouses collaborate, the sky’s the limit.

As WEEX and Michael Owen kick off this exciting new venture, they’re set to show the world just how game-changing a strategic collaboration can be, blending the thrill of soccer with the innovation of cryptocurrency trading.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the vibrant city-state of Singapore, WEEX Exchange swiftly rose to prominence as a key global player in the fast-evolving cryptocurrency sphere. Boasting a diverse selection of over 1,000 trading pairs and spearheading a zero trading fee initiative for new token introductions, WEEX Exchange has earned widespread recognition throughout the global blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Introducing “WEEX WE-Launch,” a portal to exciting opportunities that empower users to acquire WXT tokens and engage in exclusive token giveaways, signaling a new chapter of active participation, growth, and financial empowerment. With an active and rapidly growing global user base now exceeding 5 million, WEEX Exchange has solidified its standing as a top 5 platform on CoinMarketCap, a distinction that highlights its unwavering commitment to innovation, transparency, reliability, operational excellence, and continuous improvement for users worldwide.

For more information:

Website: WEEX Exchange

Media Inquiries: market@weexglobal.com

Customer Support: support@weex.com

WEEX Exchange WE-Launch: WEEX WE-Launch