Web3 Innovation and Transformation: InnoBlock 2024 Held by ABGA and BBS

Web3 technology is leading a global technological revolution, propelling the internet industry into a new era of profound transformation and reconstruction. In this digital revolution, innovation is not only the driving force for the development of the Web3 industry, but also a crucial strategy for its future layout. In response to this trend, ABGA and BBS have teamed up to host a two-day Web3 innovation event, InnoBlock 2024, at Singapore Expo from September 16-17. This event will bring together blockchain leaders from over 20 countries, with nearly 150 industry leaders from top Web3 public blockchains, venture capitals, exchanges, media communities, and renowned projects, all convening to engage in face-to-face discussions with attendees. As of press time, over 5,000 participants have registered across all channels for this summit, fully demonstrating the strong appeal of the event and guest lineup within the industry. InnoBlock 2024 is expected to have a widespread and profound impact on the Web3 industry during Token2049.

Organized by ABGA and BBS, and co-organized by Imagine Creation Combinator (ICC), DePIN X, Parasail, and Metis, this event aims to gather top experts and leaders in Web3 industry to jointly explore the cutting-edge developments and application prospects of Web3 technology, facilitate the integration of innovative achievements into the Web3 industry, and accelerate the construction of the ecosystem. The event is dedicated not only to empowering the Web3 industry through innovation but also driving further economic development in the Asia-Pacific region. It covers a wide range of topics from industry macro trends to the development and construction of the Web3 ecosystem, attracting hundreds of industry experts and influencers to gather and discuss the limitless possibilities of the Web3 industry.

The event will feature two main stages and an Open Stage. Over the course of two days, the summit’s agenda will showcase 23 keynote speeches, 26 panel discussions, and 3 fireside chats, covering Web3, AI, GameFi, DePIN, and more. Notably, on the morning of September 17th, local time, Stage 2 will host the launch ceremony of the GameFi Quantum Leap: Metis & ABGA Accelerator Program in Partnership with Google Cloud Web3, an initiative jointly initiated by Metis, ABGA, and Google Cloud. This accelerator program aims to guide experienced Web2 teams through the complexities of blockchain and GameFi, providing robust resource support and a dedicated fund of up to ten million dollars to empower startup teams to achieve innovative development and long-term success in the Web3 space.

Furthermore, the Open Stage will present two highly anticipated events: the Miss Universe Singapore InnoBlock Tour and the Airdrop Demoday. The Miss Universe Singapore InnoBlock Tour will stage the integration of the elegance and the future of Web3, while the Airdrop Demoday offers participants the opportunity to interact with top project teams and investors. These activities will further enrich the on-site experience, enhance audience engagement and interactivity, and add even more vitality to the summit.

The following is the agenda of the event:

Since its official announcement, InnoBlock 2024 has attracted significant attention from the industry and garnered strong support from a wide range of partners. Gamp, Seraph, Privasea, GhostDrive, Advertising Time Token (ATT), and Infinitar have come on board as Golden Sponsors, while Footprint Analytics, D’islands, InitVerse, XPIN Network, Alchemy Pay, SafePal, Metay.ai, Seed.Photo, Pika, Allin Exchange, IXO Protocol, JoinCare, AEON, Mumubit, IBIT, Nesa, Moomoo Financial Singapore, XenoBunny, Halfwish, Alien, Beosin, PING, and Mbit Wallet are supporting the event as Silver Sponsors. The AI Exhibition Zone is backed by DeepBrain Chain, DeepLink, DecentralGPT, DRCPad, DBC Capital, and DeepAITalk.

Moreover, MetaEra joins as the Strategic Partner, Web3Labs as the Ecosystem Partner, Dethings as the Primary Media Partner, and Google Cloud as the Cloud Partner. LingoAI and Web3 Alliance (W3A) are serving as AI Guiding Organizations, while Polaris Marketing, Eurasia Blockchain, TONSquare, DuckChain, Crydit, Digitalabs, and the Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII) contribute essential support as Partners. Their collective efforts have played a key role in the success of this event.

Speaker list as below:

InnoBlock 2024 will emerge as a pivotal platform for exchange and innovation within the Web3 industry, offering industry experts, investors, and tech enthusiasts alike the opportunity to delve deeply into Web3 technology and its myriad applications. This prestigious event not only showcases the latest advancements in Web3 technology but also provides forward-thinking insights into its future trends.

We eagerly extend a warm invitation to all from every sector to embrace InnoBlock 2024, joining us in an exhilarating exploration of the boundless creative possibilities within the Web3 realm. As Web3 technology continues to evolve, this summit will present the latest industry dynamics and future trajectories. We eagerly anticipate sharing with you the vision of Web3’s future and striving together towards new heights.

About ABGA

ABGA is a groundbreaking club centered around Web3 gaming, backed by renowned institutions within the Web3 industry. By harnessing the collective strength of the Asian gaming industry, we aspire to forge a promising future for the global Web3 gaming sector.

About BBS

BBS.NYC is a blockchain conference organization based in New York, focusing on crypto and cutting-edge technology. We are dedicated to providing entrepreneurs, investors, developers, policymakers, media, and industry enthusiasts with an inclusive platform for sharing ideas, reducing information gaps, exploring potential opportunities, and accelerating global technological advancements.