Web3 Developers Rejoice as Etherscan Goes Live on XDC Network

In a major boost for the Web3 ecosystem, the renowned blockchain explorer Etherscan has officially launched on the XDC Network as XDCScan, heralding a new era of transparency, security, and accessibility for developers and users.

Etherscan, widely regarded as one of the most reliable and user-friendly blockchain explorers, is now available for the XDC Network’s global community. This integration marks a significant milestone for XDC, further solidifying its reputation as a leading player in the blockchain space, particularly in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized infrastructure (DePIN).

Enhancing Blockchain Transparency

With the launch of Etherscan on XDC, developers can now seamlessly track and verify transactions, smart contracts, and token transfers on the XDC Network with unparalleled ease. The explorer provides detailed transaction histories, wallet balances, and real-time insights into network activity, making it an essential tool for blockchain developers, researchers, and enthusiasts.

The inclusion of Etherscan offers enhanced blockchain transparency, empowering developers to create more secure and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) on the XDC Network. It also simplifies the auditing of smart contracts and facilitates the smooth functioning of decentralized platforms built on the network.

What It Means for Developers

For Web3 developers, the Etherscan integration is a game-changer. It provides them with the familiar, intuitive interface they have relied on for Ethereum, now extended to XDC. This makes it easier for developers migrating from other blockchains or building cross-chain solutions.

Key features include:

– Real-time transaction monitoring: Users can track their XDC and XRC-20 token transfers instantly.

– Smart contract verification: Developers can easily publish, verify, and interact with smart contracts.

– Token information: Detailed insights into token metadata, holders, and distribution on the XDC Network.

– Developer APIs: Etherscan’s robust APIs now support XDC developers, enabling seamless integration with decentralized applications.

Supporting XDC Network’s Vision

XDC Network, known for its hybrid blockchain architecture and low transaction fees, is rapidly expanding its ecosystem across a range of sectors. The addition of Etherscan will provide much-needed tools for institutional as well as retail partners, developers, and enterprises looking to utilize blockchain technology in real-world applications.

As XDC Network continues to gain traction with global partnerships, including integrations with platforms like Securitize and initiatives like the Zanzibar Blockchain Project, the Etherscan integration serves as a vital infrastructure component, making it easier for users and developers alike to engage with the network.

Looking Forward

With Etherscan’s integration, the XDC Network is well-positioned to attract even more developers and projects from ethereum and other global web3 communities, particularly those looking for a scalable, efficient blockchain solution with enterprise-grade capabilities for their enterprise or retail dapps. As XDC Network is already live with its ongoing Accelerator Program in partnership with Plug and Play, THUB, Tenity, Brinc, Foundership, Launchpool that supports blockchain startups to build on XDC Network, providing mentorship, resources, and networking. It guides participants through product development, marketing, fundraising, and community building to foster innovation and blockchain adoption. This move highlights the XDC Network’s commitment to innovation and providing a developer-friendly ecosystem for the future of Web3.