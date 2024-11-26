Wearable Energy: How Energy Efficient Fashion Can Transform the World

Dead batteries seem to always happen at the worst possible time. In today’s society, people are heavily dependent on their digital devices to get around. Mobile phones, for example, are used to pay for purchases, browse through products, communicate with people, and do work. Being without it for a day can be like losing an arm for some, and a dead battery usually spells trouble for many.

There are over 6.4 billion mobile phone users across the globe, which accounts for roughly 80% of the worldwide population. This number is still expected to grow over the next few years, considering how technology has penetrated nearly every industry. Additionally, even though we are already heavily reliant on our digital devices, they will be more integrated into society with the development of new applications and tools.

When it comes to our mobile devices, manufacturers are doing their best to ensure that the battery life lasts as long as possible. However, at best, mobile phone batteries can last up to 48 hours fully charged. That is why articles of clothing that promote energy efficiency would be an incredible invention, and it could drastically impact the way fashion is viewed and produced.

Solar panels sewn into clothes and worn as part of everyday outfits would be a gamechanger. It would prevent tricky scenarios where people run out of power for their devices, and it would make fashion more functional.

Solar Energy in Fashion

Solar power has long been touted as an effective energy alternative, and it may soon take over as the dominant energy source. After all, it can be harvested easily by simply walking underneath the sun. Incorporating technology for energy into fashion seems like a radical concept, but it will make fashion more sustainable in the long run.

Textiles are incredibly flexible and versatile, and they can be fitted with fibers that can absorb, harvest, and process solar energy. When worn underneath the hot sun, the clothes will, ideally, gather enough energy to transmit to digital devices. With an invention such as this, people can charge their phones, tablets, smartwatches, and similar devices simply by putting them in their pockets. This will also address the demand for more energy-efficient fashion.

Researchers and fashion designers have already toyed with the concept and come up with prototypes, but we are yet to see such clothes readily available on the market.

Convenience Using Fashion and Modern-Day Solutions

Imagine walking down the street in your favorite outfit knowing it is collecting energy from the sun. Imagine being able to use that energy to power your phone, giving you peace of mind and comfort from having your devices fully charged. Fashion has long since been pushing the envelope and incorporating energy-saving technologies into clothes will help transform the fashion industry.

Because we are always on the go, it would make sense for us to use products and services that can make our busy lifestyles more convenient. Wearing clothes that allow you to power up your devices while running errands, doing work, and going about your day-to-day tasks will certainly make things easier and prevent any precarious situations where you run out of battery.

The next step for fashion will be energy-saving clothes that are both visually pleasing and functional. Read more about this in Danchev’s new book.