Wealth Access Appoints Drew DiMarino as Chief Revenue Officer

Wealth Access has appointed Drew DiMarino as Chief Revenue Officer.

DiMarino will be responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating activities within Wealth Access.

DiMarino joined Wealth Access having worked with many notable companies in the financial and wealth industries.

Wealth Access, a leading technology provider in wealth data, offering unified insights to help banks unlock growth, boost deposits, and enhance digital banking service, said on Wednesday that industry veteran Drew DiMarino has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. DiMarino, with years of experience in financial services, will be responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating activities within Wealth Access to maximize growth while continuing to maintain profitability.

CEO of Wealth Access, David Benskin, said, “I have known Drew for more than a decade, and his unparalleled industry knowledge and technological and domain expertise, as well as his leadership skills, are reflected in every aspect of his work. In his previous positions, he has been extremely successful in developing client relationships that drove overall company growth. We are thrilled to have him join our already strong leadership team, where he will play a crucial role in shaping our future business acumen.”

Benskin added, “Drew joins us at a perfect time. Our Wealth Access Annual Executive Summit is next week, where we will have leadership from 22 firms representing more than $1.3 trillion in bank assets and over $11 trillion in wealth management. Drew’s extensive knowledge and past experiences will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights to everyone in attendance.”

About Drew DiMarino

DiMarino joined Wealth Access having worked with many notable companies in the financial and wealth industries, including Riskalyze, now Nitrogen Wealth, Chief Growth Officer, where he led revenue efforts, driving the company to serve thousands of customers. DiMarino also held executive positions at Apiture as EVP of Sales and Marketing, and eMoney Advisor as EVP of Sales, where he was instrumental in helping with the subsequent acquisition by Fidelity, the company said.

DiMarino said, “Wealth Access, by unifying data, empowers banks to break down the traditional silos between Wealth, Trust and Brokerage to offer a more personalized experience that drives deeper relationships and unlocks cross-sell opportunities with existing clients to win a larger share of wallet. I am excited to be part of such a dynamic company that is revolutionizing the way banks can unleash untapped potential to now handle wealth management within their own four walls.”

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services’ existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client’s complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company’s platform, including several of the largest banks in America.