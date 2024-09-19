Wärtsilä collaborates with Chevron Shipping to reduce methane emissions on LNG carriers.

Wärtsilä has collaborated with Chevron Shipping to reduce methane emissions on LNG carriers.

Technology group Wärtsilä said on Thursday that in partnership with Chevron Shipping Company LLC, it plans to convert one engine on six of Chevron Transport Corporation Ltd.’s LNG carriers from dual-fuel (DF) to spark gas (SG) operation. The conversions are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by lowering methane slip in support of Chevron Shipping’s broader efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations.

This marine industry was first made possible after two years of collaboration between the companies. The order for the first two vessels was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024, Wartsila said.

Barbara Pickering, President of Chevron Shipping, commented on the partnership, saying, “Chevron Shipping aims to reduce methane emissions intensity of our LNG fleet in support of a lower carbon future. We are pleased to collaborate with Wärtsilä in this industry first. This demonstrates steps we are taking to reduce the carbon intensity of marine transportation.”

Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation, said, “This innovative project represents a notable step forward on the road to advancing lower carbon fleets. Wärtsilä has an extensive track-record in reducing methane slip from LNG-fuelled engines, not only as newbuild solutions, but also through retrofitting existing installations.”

The company, in a statement, explained that the methane exists in the atmosphere for a shorter time than CO₂ but traps approximately 25–30 times more heat over a 100-year period. Addressing methane emissions is a key part of reducing carbon intensity. Wärtsilä’s 50DF to SG conversion project is designed to modify the engines in service to operate as SG, using spark ignition versus diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion. This enables a more optimised combustion process, thereby reducing the methane slip and improving efficiency.

