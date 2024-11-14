Want To Work Remotely? Then You Need To Develop These Skills

If you work in the fintech industry, then your core technical skills are probably the most valuable currency you have when it comes to salary negotiation or promotions, as well as making a case for the work style you prefer.

If you’re a programmer you’ll need expertise and experience in various programming languages, such as Java, C++, Python, JavaScript, SQL, or PHP. On top of this, you’ll need to be able to write performant code, solve complex technical problems, and be a debugging ace.

Or, you might be a data specialist responsible for managing, analysing, and interpreting massive data sets in order to help your company make informed decisions. Knowledge of technologies like machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), big data and deep learning are a given.

5 fintech jobs to explore

Fintech value has had a rapid rise. Custom Market Insights (CMI) says the industry market size was $215.3 billion in 2022, and this is expected to rise to $751.5 billion by 2032. As a result of the explosion of online financial services, there is a new host of cybercriminals pursuing increasingly sophisticated attacks.

That necessitates a growing need for skilled cybersecurity professionals too, who require capabilities across areas such as incident investigation, governance, risk management and compliance (GRC), digital communication technologies, encryption methods and analytical skills, for example.

Soft skills matter

Hard technical skills that are job-specific clearly matter in fintech, but increasingly, so do soft skills. These are the non-technical, interpersonal abilities that help you to work effectively with your team, solve problems, and adapt to various situations.

More about how you interact with people and approach tasks, these soft, or human skills, are essential for teamwork, communication, and handling workplace challenges. They include communication, teamwork, adaptability, emotional intelligence and creativity, for example.

In an increasingly AI-driven future, soft skills are emerging as more important than ever. While AI excels at performing technical, repetitive, or data-intensive tasks, it lacks the human qualities essential for collaboration, creativity, empathy, and adaptability.

Developing soft skills can not only give you an edge, but they can also be a great bargaining chip for remote working.

While you’re more likely to be able to work remotely if you’re in a technical or high-demand role, in the face of return to office mandates across the industry, you may still need to be able to make a case for why you should be allowed to work from home.

In-demand for remote

A new piece of research from Search Logistics, using data from LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Upwork has identified the most in-demand skills that remote work employers are looking for.

Unsurprisingly, soft skills come out on top with the most in-demand skill identified as teamwork. Analytical thinking comes in second as a requirement for 37.24% of jobs. Additionally, problem-solving is required by 29.04% of remote jobs.

Soft skills are vital for remote workers, and that’s because remote environments present unique challenges for communication, collaboration, and self-management. Aim to show that you’re an effective communicator without in-person cues like body language.

Self-motivation and time management skills are important too, because as a remote worker, you’ll manage your own schedule far more than someone in the office. Understanding how to stay productive without direct supervision matters. Strong self-motivation, discipline, and time management skills are also critical for meeting deadlines, avoiding distractions, and maintaining work-life balance.

It is also easy to forget that you’re part of a wider team if you rarely see your colleagues in person. Learning how to effectively collaborate and be a team player, while maintaining positive relationships through virtual channels, is another key capability to develop.

Lastly, if you’re making a bid for a remote role, consider boning up on your conflict resolution skills. Miscommunications can easily escalate in remote working, because people can’t pick up on non-verbal cues as easily. Finesseing your conflict resolution skills will help you to manage disagreements and misunderstandings diplomatically.

