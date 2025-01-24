Want to Travel abroad without worrying about charging? TESSAN 100W World Travel Adapter is the solution!

Are you planning an early-year vacation abroad? Do you need to prepare for the 9th Asian Winter Games? If yes then you need to consider everything down to the small things like how you can charge your devices there. You can’t generalize the type of power plugs your country uses with your destination country. It can be very different. For example, the types of power plugs commonly used in the US and in China are different. If you neglect to pay attention to this, you could end up in a bit of trouble in your destination country. You don’t want that!

It would be better to prepare a flexible travel adapter before departure. That’s why this article was created, to give you an insight into a universal travel adapter from TESSAN that can definitely reduce the hassle of carrying different types of adapters and cables.

Okay, right off the bat, here’s what you should know about this adapter!

This is a 100W World Travel adapter with multiple USB Ports and GaN charging technology. It is available in two colors; black and white, and 4 different types of power output; 35W, 65W, 100W, and 140W.

Compact design with lightweight

This universal travel adapter is designed to be compact and lightweight. You can carry it around without any hassle.

Highly compatible with various types of power plugs

It supports various types of power plugs and there are at least more than 200 countries where it can be used. In other words, with just this “mini” device, you can charge your devices without difficulty in almost all parts of the world.

Reliable GaN technology

GaN technology is a new type of charging technology, which can ensure fast and efficient charging. Whether you need to charge your laptop, smartphone, or tablet, it ensures fast charging even if it has to be done on multiple devices simultaneously. Rest assured that even if it is done simultaneously, the charging of each device can take place quickly without any slowdown.

Multiple plug options

There are multiple power plug options supported such as:

Type C: This type of power plug is commonly used in European countries and Korea.

Type G: This type of power plug is commonly used in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, Macau, and some Southeast Asian countries.

Type I: This type of plug is commonly used in China, Australia, New Zealand, and other South Pacific countries.

Type A: This type of power plug is commonly used in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and some African and Caribbean countries.

Here are the specifications of this universal travel adapter:

– Rated: 100-250V~, MAX. 10A, MAX. 2500W

– USB-A1/A2 output (2 ports): 5V/2.4A 12W, 9V/2.0A 18W, 12V/1.5A 18W

– USB-C1/C2 output (2 ports): 5V/3.0A 15W, 9V/3.0A 27W, 12V/3.0A 36W, 15V/3.0A 45W, 20V/5.0A 100W

– Total DC Output: 100W

– Replaceable fuse: 250V 10A (Spare fuse included)

We have reviewed the many reviews that have been given by those who have purchased and used this device and the result is that almost all of them are satisfied and do not want to switch to another adapter. TESSAN has once again proven that its products are always well received by the market.