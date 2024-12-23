Want to Get the Most Reviews for Your Hotel?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to get your guests sharing their love for your hotel.

1. Start with a Memorable Experience

Guests won’t write about average experiences. They write about what wowed them. Was it a personalized check-in? The thoughtful note left in their room? Or the way your staff went above and beyond to make their trip special?

A powerful hotel software like Hotelogix helps you track guest preferences, ensuring every visitor feels like a VIP. The key is to make their stay so good they’ll want to talk about it.

2. Timing Is Everything

The best time to ask for a review? When the positive feelings are fresh. A friendly request during checkout or a follow-up email the next day often works wonders.

3. Make Reviews Effortless

Don’t make your guests jump through hoops. Provide links or QR codes that take them directly to review pages. One click, and they’re ready to write.

4. Engage with Reviews

Whether they’re singing your praises or voicing concerns, every review deserves a reply. Thank your happy guests and address any issues raised by others. A little attention shows future readers that you care.

5. Involve Your Team

Share reviews with your staff, celebrate their wins, and use feedback to improve. When everyone’s on board, creating review-worthy moments becomes a team effort.

6. Personalize the Follow-Up

After their stay, send guests a personalized thank-you email. Highlight specific moments they might have enjoyed and subtly remind them about leaving a review. This thoughtful touch can make all the difference.

7. Offer Incentives (Without Violating Policies)

Encouraging reviews can sometimes be boosted by offering small tokens of appreciation. Whether it’s a discount on their next booking or a free upgrade, an incentive shows you value their feedback. However, ensure this doesn’t violate any review platform guidelines.

8. Create Photo-Worthy Spaces

Today’s travelers love to share pictures. By designing Instagrammable spots in your hotel, such as a beautiful lobby, scenic views, or creative food presentations, you’re giving guests an easy way to promote your property naturally.

9. Host Events to Create Buzz

Special events like themed dinners, live music nights, or cultural experiences can leave a lasting impression on your guests. These unique offerings encourage them to share their experiences online.

10. Collaborate with Influencers

Partnering with travel bloggers or influencers can generate authentic reviews and amplify your hotel’s visibility. They can share your story in ways that resonate with their audience, boosting your reputation.

11. Utilize Social Media Hashtags

Encourage guests to use a branded hashtag for your hotel when sharing their experiences online. This not only promotes your property but also helps you track and engage with their posts.

12. Leverage a Hotel Property Management System

A tool like Hotelogix can streamline operations, ensuring seamless guest experiences. From efficient bookings to personalized services, a robust property management system plays a vital role in inspiring positive reviews.

Learn how a hotel property management system can elevate your hotel’s operations and guest experiences, making it easier to inspire glowing reviews.